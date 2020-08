दुनियाभर में घट रही घटनाओं के सामने Hrithik Roshan खुद को समझने लगे हैं लाचार, पोस्ट शेयर कर बयां दर्द

View this post on Instagram

Some friendships defy space and time. Someday hopefully soon they will meet again . #koimilgaya Thank you Papa for having the courage to do this when everyone thought that you had lost your mind. Thank you for trusting and having faith in me . And literally would not be possible without you Pree! Friends forever 😘 And Thank you Rekhaji for being the rock for Rohit ! Love to all of rohits friends . Miss you all . And to my uncle Rajesh Roshan cause without the music there’d be no magic ! . Thank you to the entire team who worked BTS on this dream. Miss you jaadu . @rakesh_roshan9 @realpz @farahkhankunder @ganeshhhegde . #17yearsofkoimilgaya