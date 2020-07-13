'सुपर 30' का एक साल पूरा होने पर ऋषिक और मृणाल ने साझा कीं यादें, लिखा इमोशनल पोस्ट

ऋतिक रोशन ( Hrithik Roshan ) और मृणाल ठाकुर ( Mrunal Thakur) स्टारर फिल्म 'सुपर 30' ( Super 30 ) की रिलीज को एक साल पूरा हो गया....
ऋतिक रोशन ( Hrithik Roshan ) और मृणाल ठाकुर ( Mrunal Thakur) स्टारर फिल्म 'सुपर 30' ( Super 30 ) की रिलीज को एक साल पूरा हो गया। इस मौके पर ऋषिक ने लिखा,'विश्वास नहीं होता कि एक साल हो गया है। मेरे लिए 'सुपर 30' की सफलता मेरी अन्य फिल्मों की सफलता की तुलना में अधिक संतोषजनक है। आनंद कुमार बनने से लेकर कैमरे के सामने आने तक का मेरा सफर बेहद खास था। बॉडी लैंग्वेज पर पकड़ बनाने, बारीकियों को सीखने और उसके लिए बदलाव लाने की प्रक्रिया के बारे में सोच कर मेरे चेहरे पर हमेशा मुस्कान आ जाती है।' ऋतिक रोशन ने आनंद कुमार की भूमिका निभाई थी।
To silently persevere against all odds is to truly know the essence of god. To put your passion to the test is to truly know courage. And to forgive and be compassionate unconditionally first to oneself and then to others is to truly know love. Playing Anand was a reminder of all the above . Thank you team Super 30 for never giving up on ourselves . We went thru hell for a glimpse of heaven . I love you all !! #Vikasbahl @anaygoswamy @vinraw @ganeshkumar.fti @mrunalofficial2016 @nandishsandhu @theamitsadh @pankajtripathi #AnandKumar @sarkarshibasish #AdityaSrivastava #1YearOfSuper30 #SajidNadiadwala @reliance.entertainment @fuhsephantom @nadiadwalagrandson #Virendra Saxena @ajayatulofficial @eshaanroshan @nadeemshahofficial #SadhanaSingh
इस मौके पर मृणाल ने फिल्म की शूटिंग के दिनों को याद करते हुए कुछ तस्वीरें साझा कीं। उन्होंने अपने सोशल मीडिया पोस्ट में लिखा, 'विश्वास नहीं हो रहा कि एक साल हो गया। क्या शानदार जर्नी थी। 'सुपर 30' की टीम को स्पेशल बनाने के लिए शुक्रिया।' मृणाल को आने वाली फिल्म 'तूफान' में फरहान अख्तर और 'जर्सी' में शाहिद कपूर के साथ देखा जाएगा।
Don’t believe it’s been a year! What a fantastic journey ! Thank you Team Super30 for making it so special ❤️ #vikasbahl @hrithikroshan @nandishsandhu @castingchhabra @anaygoswamy @tanvgandhi @mantenamadhu @roohaniyagnik @vba333 #pravin #Sid @vinraw @missblender @mallikajolly #anandkumar #pankajtripathi @theamitsadh @nadiadwalagrandson @fuhsephantom @vinay6303 #nadeem #sonia #chaitu #ganeshsir #allthekids #virendrasaxena Sir #sadhnasingh ma’am #adityasrivastav @manavgohil @renu_sharma_kathak_ @karishmasharma22 @itsvijayvarma The last video of my brother was shot in 2017 Nov! Hahaha Wouldn’t be easier without your love and support @mthaofficial2017 @missblender #mom and #dad @kanupriyashankarpandit thank you for helping me out during my audition process! Love you all ! 12.07.2020
विकास बहल द्वारा निर्देशित 'सुपर 30' फिल्म में बिहार में आईआईटी और इंजीनियरिंग के लिए बच्चों को कोचिंग देने वाले आनंद कुमार की कहानी दिखाई गई है। ऋतिक रोशन ने आनंद कुमार की भूमिका निभाई थी। मृणाल को आने वाली फिल्म 'तूफान' में फरहान अख्तर और 'जर्सी' में शाहिद कपूर के साथ देखा जाएगा।
वहीं, आदित्य श्रीवास्तव, विजय कुमार, पंकज त्रिपाठी और अमित साध जैसे एक्टर्स ने भी अहम भूमिका निभाई है। इस फ़िल्म कहानी के अलावा कुछ ऐसे डायलॉग्स भी थे, जो दर्शक को पसंद आए। एक साल हो जाने के बाद हम आपको एक बार फिर उन डायलॉग्स से रुबरू करा रहे हैं।