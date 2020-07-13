'सुपर 30' का एक साल पूरा होने पर ऋषिक और मृणाल ने साझा कीं यादें, लिखा इमोशनल पोस्ट

View this post on Instagram

To silently persevere against all odds is to truly know the essence of god. To put your passion to the test is to truly know courage. And to forgive and be compassionate unconditionally first to oneself and then to others is to truly know love. Playing Anand was a reminder of all the above . Thank you team Super 30 for never giving up on ourselves . We went thru hell for a glimpse of heaven . I love you all !!