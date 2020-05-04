I For India Concert: शाहरुख-रणवीर ने गाया अपना गाना, माधुरी समेत 85 कलाकारों ने किया परफॉर्म, देखिए वीडियो

नई दिल्ली | पूरी दुनिया में कोरोना वायरस के खिलाफ जंग में लोग मदद के लिए आगे आ रहे हैं। इसी कड़ी में रविवार यानी 3 मई को भारत में I For India Concert आयोजित किया गया। इस ऑनलाइन कॉन्सर्ट के जरिए देश-विदेश से सितारों ने अपने मनोरंजन से कोरोना वायरस के खिलाफ लड़ रहे लोगों की मदद के लिए पैसे इकट्ठा किए। 7.30 बजे से शुरु हुआ ये कॉन्सर्ट रात तक चला और इसने कुल 3 करोड़ 44 लाख रुपए जुटाए। इस कॉज में शाहरुख खान (Shah Rukh Khan) से लेकर प्रियंका चोपड़ा (Priyanka Chopra) पति निक जोनास (Nick Jonas) के साथ शामिल हुई। देखिए किसने क्या परमॉर्मेंस दी।
किंग खान ने अपने बेटे अबराम के साथ मिलकर अपना लिखा गाना सुनाया और शानदार परफॉर्मेंस दी। इसे खूब पसंद किया गया।
View this post on Instagram
Extremely grateful to #IforIndia, @badboyshah and @cacklerraj for music, lyrics & for working overnight. thank u Sunil for the edit. All so that I could sing. Ab bhai, lockdown mein mujhe gaate hue bhi jhelna padhega. AbRam is saying 'papa enough now!’ Par sab sahi ho jaayega!
एक्ट्रेस प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने विदेश से इस कॉन्सर्ट में बेहतरीन कविता सुनाई। साथ ही पीसी के पति निक जोनास ने भी कॉन्सर्ट में पार्टिसिपेट किया और गिटार बजाते हुए एक शानदार परफॉर्मेंस दी।
View this post on Instagram
This beautiful poem has so much relevance right now. Thank you my friend @vjymaurya for writing this insightful composition about this unprecedented time. Let's hold on world... let's keep our hopes alive and wait for the world to heal.🙏🏻 Happy to be a part of #IforIndia #SocialForGood Donate now: Link in bio 100% of proceeds go to the India COVID Response Fund set up by @give_india
NICK AND PRIYANKA ON #IFORINDIA LIVE STREAM pic.twitter.com/eUM3lZbjnA— chiara (@lovelysophiet) May 3, 2020
एक्टर वरुण धवन (Varun Dhawan) ने मिले सुर मेरा तुम्हारा पर डांस किया और समां बांध दिया।
एक्टर रणवीर सिंह (Ranveer Singh) ने इस कॉन्सर्ट में अपना लिखा हुआ एक रैप सॉन्ग सुनाया जिसे खूब पसंद किया गया।
View this post on Instagram
I for INDIA. Ranveer Singh did a rap verse from his song, which was in the movie gully boy. He is truly a fan of hiphop. Check it out. if you like our content, please like, share, and follow. . . . . . . . . . . #celebrity #iforindia #shahrukhkhan #jonasbrother #desihiphop #aamirkhan #bollywood #javedakhtar #willsmith #virua #corona #divine #gullygang #bantaikipublic #emiway #donate #fundraiser #fundraiserevent #apocolypsenow #apocolypse #endgame #ranveersingh #facebookindia #giveback #givehope #hope
माधुरी दीक्षित ने फेमस हॉलीवुड सिंगर Ed Sheeran का गाना परफेक्ट गाया। उनके साथ बेटे ने पियानों बजाया और एक्ट्रेस ने परफॉर्म किया। माधुरी की सिंगिंग को खूब पसंद किया गया।
आमिर खान इस कॉन्सर्ट में अपनी पत्नी किरण राव के साथ जीना इसी का नाम गाना गाते दिखाई दिए।
अक्षय कुमार (Akshay Kumar) ने कॉन्सर्ट के शुरुआत में ही एक बढ़िया कविता सुनाई, उसके बाद उनकी पत्नी ट्विंकल खन्ना ने कमान संभाली।
View this post on Instagram
We bring you India’s biggest at-home concert - #IforIndia, a concert for our times. Click the donate button and make a difference. Sunday, 3rd May, 7:30pm IST. Watch it LIVE worldwide on Facebook. Tune in - Facebook.com/facebookappindia Donate now - https://fb.me/IforIndiaFundraiser Do your bit. #SocialForGood 100% of proceeds go to the India COVID Response Fund set up by @give_india
इसके अलावा इस कॉन्सर्ट का हिस्सा आयुष्मान खुराना, ऐश्वर्या राय बच्चन और अभिषेक बच्चन, कार्तिक आर्यन, कटरीना कैफ, करीना और सैफ अली खान, अरिजीत सिंह, प्रीतम, ऋतिक रोशन, विक्की कौशल, श्रेया घोसाल, आलिया भट्ट, विद्या बालन, शंकर एहसान लॉय, जावेद अख्तर और शबाना आज़मी समेत कई लोगों ने हिस्सा लिया।
डायरेक्टर करण जौहर और जोया अख़्तर ने इस कॉन्सर्ट का नेतृत्व किया। बता दें कि फैंस द्वारा इस कॉन्सर्ट से जुटाए गए पैसे कोरोना वायरस में की जा रही मदद को बढ़ावा देने के लिए संगठन ‘गिव इंडिया’ द्वारा चलाए जा रहे ‘भारत कोविड प्रतिक्रिया कोष’ में दी जाएगी।
View this post on Instagram
From his poetic words of hard-hitting realisation to showing his love through his beautiful voice for humanity to sooth our chaotic hearts! #AyushmannKhurrana is a heart-warming change in these depressing times 🙏❤️ @ayushmannk @give_india @yashrajfilmstalent @disasterdsouza . . . #Bollywood #InstaLove #InstaBollywood #Instagram #PostOfTheDay #StayHomeStaySafe #Lockdown #Quarantine #Video #VideoOfTheDay #IGTV #Singing #Song #Guitar #Poem #Poetry #Mumbai #Exclusive #IndiaFightsCorona #India #IFORINDIA #SocialForGood #SocialDistancing #PopDiaries
View this post on Instagram
Aishwarya talking about Covid_19 She thanked all the doctors, nurses and hospital staff for their bravery in fighting Corona at this time..! #IFORINDIA Digital conCert at home The panic in the whole world today is about Covid_19.We do not know when we will be free from this epidemic.Hopefully we will be saved from this epidemic all over the world very soon..INSHALLAH 😌🤲 . Stay Safe and Stay blessed everyone . VN: Click on my IGTV to watch the full video. . #aishwaryaraibachchan #aishwaryarai #aish #aishwariyahearts #aishwaryains_family #aishwariyans #puresoul #diva #inspiration #covid19 #IFORINDIA #sharukhkhan #priyankachopra #katrinakaif #sunidhichauhan #aliabhatt #farahkhan #abhishekbachchan #farhanakhtar @give_india