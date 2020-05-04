I For India Concert: शाहरुख-रणवीर ने गाया अपना गाना, माधुरी समेत 85 कलाकारों ने किया परफॉर्म, देखिए वीडियो

By: Neha Gupta
| Published: 04 May 2020, 11:55 AM IST
  • I For India 'Concert' में स्टार्स ने किया परफॉर्म
  • कॉन्सर्ट के जरिए सेलेब्स ने जुटाए करोड़ों रुपये
  • शाहरुख खान (Shah Rukh Khan) और आमिर खान (Aamir Khan) ने गाया गाना
  • रणवीर सिंह (Ranveer Singh) ने सुनाया अपना रैप सॉन्ग तो प्रियंका ने पढ़ी कविता

नई दिल्ली | पूरी दुनिया में कोरोना वायरस के खिलाफ जंग में लोग मदद के लिए आगे आ रहे हैं। इसी कड़ी में रविवार यानी 3 मई को भारत में I For India Concert आयोजित किया गया। इस ऑनलाइन कॉन्सर्ट के जरिए देश-विदेश से सितारों ने अपने मनोरंजन से कोरोना वायरस के खिलाफ लड़ रहे लोगों की मदद के लिए पैसे इकट्ठा किए। 7.30 बजे से शुरु हुआ ये कॉन्सर्ट रात तक चला और इसने कुल 3 करोड़ 44 लाख रुपए जुटाए। इस कॉज में शाहरुख खान (Shah Rukh Khan) से लेकर प्रियंका चोपड़ा (Priyanka Chopra) पति निक जोनास (Nick Jonas) के साथ शामिल हुई। देखिए किसने क्या परमॉर्मेंस दी।

किंग खान ने अपने बेटे अबराम के साथ मिलकर अपना लिखा गाना सुनाया और शानदार परफॉर्मेंस दी। इसे खूब पसंद किया गया।

एक्ट्रेस प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने विदेश से इस कॉन्सर्ट में बेहतरीन कविता सुनाई। साथ ही पीसी के पति निक जोनास ने भी कॉन्सर्ट में पार्टिसिपेट किया और गिटार बजाते हुए एक शानदार परफॉर्मेंस दी।

एक्टर वरुण धवन (Varun Dhawan) ने मिले सुर मेरा तुम्हारा पर डांस किया और समां बांध दिया।

एक्टर रणवीर सिंह (Ranveer Singh) ने इस कॉन्सर्ट में अपना लिखा हुआ एक रैप सॉन्ग सुनाया जिसे खूब पसंद किया गया।

माधुरी दीक्षित ने फेमस हॉलीवुड सिंगर Ed Sheeran का गाना परफेक्ट गाया। उनके साथ बेटे ने पियानों बजाया और एक्ट्रेस ने परफॉर्म किया। माधुरी की सिंगिंग को खूब पसंद किया गया।

आमिर खान इस कॉन्सर्ट में अपनी पत्नी किरण राव के साथ जीना इसी का नाम गाना गाते दिखाई दिए।

अक्षय कुमार (Akshay Kumar) ने कॉन्सर्ट के शुरुआत में ही एक बढ़िया कविता सुनाई, उसके बाद उनकी पत्नी ट्विंकल खन्ना ने कमान संभाली।

इसके अलावा इस कॉन्सर्ट का हिस्सा आयुष्मान खुराना, ऐश्वर्या राय बच्चन और अभिषेक बच्चन, कार्तिक आर्यन, कटरीना कैफ, करीना और सैफ अली खान, अरिजीत सिंह, प्रीतम, ऋतिक रोशन, विक्की कौशल, श्रेया घोसाल, आलिया भट्ट, विद्या बालन, शंकर एहसान लॉय, जावेद अख्तर और शबाना आज़मी समेत कई लोगों ने हिस्सा लिया।

डायरेक्टर करण जौहर और जोया अख़्तर ने इस कॉन्सर्ट का नेतृत्व किया। बता दें कि फैंस द्वारा इस कॉन्सर्ट से जुटाए गए पैसे कोरोना वायरस में की जा रही मदद को बढ़ावा देने के लिए संगठन ‘गिव इंडिया’ द्वारा चलाए जा रहे ‘भारत कोविड प्रतिक्रिया कोष’ में दी जाएगी।

View this post on Instagram

Aishwarya talking about Covid_19 She thanked all the doctors, nurses and hospital staff for their bravery in fighting Corona at this time..! #IFORINDIA Digital conCert at home The panic in the whole world today is about Covid_19.We do not know when we will be free from this epidemic.Hopefully we will be saved from this epidemic all over the world very soon..INSHALLAH 😌🤲 . Stay Safe and Stay blessed everyone . VN: Click on my IGTV to watch the full video. . #aishwaryaraibachchan #aishwaryarai #aish #aishwariyahearts #aishwaryains_family #aishwariyans #puresoul #diva #inspiration #covid19 #IFORINDIA #sharukhkhan #priyankachopra #katrinakaif #sunidhichauhan #aliabhatt #farahkhan #abhishekbachchan #farhanakhtar @give_india

A post shared by Aishwarya_Rai_Bachchan (@aishwaryains_family) on

