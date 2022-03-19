The Kashmir Files पर बोले IAS नियाज खान - 'मुसलमानों की हत्याओं पर भी बने फिल्म, वो कीड़े नहीं, बल्कि इंसान हैं...'

कश्मीरी पंडितों के पलायन पर बनी फिल्म 'द कश्मीर फाइल्स' पर विवाद बढ़ता ही जा रहा है। अब इस मामले में मध्य प्रदेश के IAS अधिकारी नियाज खान भी कूद गए हैं।
Updated: March 19, 2022 12:55:02 pm
इसके आगे उन्होंने एक दूसरे ट्वीट में लिखा, "कश्मीर फाइल ब्राह्मणों का दर्द दिखाती है। उन्हें पूरे सम्मान के साथ कश्मीर में सुरक्षित रहने की अनुमति दी जानी चाहिए। उन्होंने 'द कश्मीर फाइल्स' के डायरेक्टर विवेक अग्निहोत्री का नाम लिए बिना कहा कि निर्माता को कई राज्यों में बड़ी संख्या में मुसलमानों की हत्याओं को दिखाने के लिए भी एक फिल्म बनानी चाहिए। मुसलमान कीड़े नहीं बल्कि इंसान हैं और देश के नागरिक हैं।"
Thinking to write a book to show the massacre of Muslims on different occasions so that a movie like Kashmir Files could be produced by some producer, so that, the pain and suffering of minorities could be brought before Indians— Niyaz Khan (@saifasa) March 18, 2022
आपको बता दें, नियाज खान फिलहाल लोक निर्माण विभाग में उप सचिव के पद पर हैं। वे कई किताबें लिख चुके हैं। नियाज अपने धर्म की हिंसक छवि को मिटाने के लिए भी रिसर्च कर रहे हैं। उनका मानना है कि इस्लाम के बदनाम होने के पीछे कई संगठनों की खराब छवि है।
Kashmir File shows the pain of Brahmins. They should be allowed to live safely in Kashmir with all honour. The producer must also make a movie to show the killings of Large number of Muslims across several states. Muslims are not insects but human beings and citizens of country— Niyaz Khan (@saifasa) March 18, 2022
