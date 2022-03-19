scriptIAS Niyaz Khan jumped into the controversy of The Kashmir Files | The Kashmir Files पर बोले IAS नियाज खान - 'मुसलमानों की हत्याओं पर भी बने फिल्म, वो कीड़े नहीं, बल्कि इंसान हैं...' | Patrika News

The Kashmir Files पर बोले IAS नियाज खान - 'मुसलमानों की हत्याओं पर भी बने फिल्म, वो कीड़े नहीं, बल्कि इंसान हैं...'

कश्मीरी पंडितों के पलायन पर बनी फिल्म 'द कश्मीर फाइल्स' पर विवाद बढ़ता ही जा रहा है। अब इस मामले में मध्य प्रदेश के IAS अधिकारी नियाज खान भी कूद गए हैं।

Updated: March 19, 2022 12:55:02 pm

अनुपम खेर की फिल्म 'द कश्मीर फाइल्स' बॉक्स ऑफिस पर जबरदस्त कमाई कर रही है। फिल्म को देख दर्शक इमोशनल हो रहे हैं। तो कुछ में आक्रोश भी देखने को मिल रहा है। कश्मीरी पंडितों के विषय की वजह से 'द कश्मीर फाइल्स' विवादों में भी फंसी हुई है। इस फिल्म में कश्मीरी पंडितों के साथ कश्मीर में हुए गलत बर्ताव और पलायन को दिखाया गया है। ऐसे में सियासत भी इस फिल्म को लेकर गर्म चल रही है। इस फिल्म पर भाजपा और कांग्रेस की सियासत के बीच मध्य प्रदेश कैडर के भारतीय प्रशासनिक सेवा (IAS) अधिकारी नियाज खान भी कूद गए है।
The Kashmir Files पर बोले IAS नियाज खान - 'मुसलमानों की हत्याओं पर भी बने फिल्म, वो कीड़े नहीं, बल्कि इंसान हैं...'
The Kashmir Files पर बोले IAS नियाज खान - 'मुसलमानों की हत्याओं पर भी बने फिल्म, वो कीड़े नहीं, बल्कि इंसान हैं...'
द कश्मीर फाइल्स पर IAS अधिकारी नियाज खान ने कुछ ट्वीट किए, जिसमें उन्होंने मुस्लमानों की हत्याओं पर फिल्म बनाने की सलाह दी है। नियाज खान ने लिखा, "अलग-अलग मौकों पर मुसलमानों के नरसंहार को दिखाने के लिए एक किताब लिखने की सोच रहा था। ताकि कश्मीर फाइल्स जैसी फिल्म कुछ निर्माता द्वारा बनाई जा सके। ताकि अल्पसंख्यकों के दर्द और पीड़ा को भारतीयों के सामने लाया जा सके।"
इसके आगे उन्होंने एक दूसरे ट्वीट में लिखा, "कश्मीर फाइल ब्राह्मणों का दर्द दिखाती है। उन्हें पूरे सम्मान के साथ कश्मीर में सुरक्षित रहने की अनुमति दी जानी चाहिए। उन्होंने 'द कश्मीर फाइल्स' के डायरेक्टर विवेक अग्निहोत्री का नाम लिए बिना कहा कि निर्माता को कई राज्यों में बड़ी संख्या में मुसलमानों की हत्याओं को दिखाने के लिए भी एक फिल्म बनानी चाहिए। मुसलमान कीड़े नहीं बल्कि इंसान हैं और देश के नागरिक हैं।"
आपको बता दें, नियाज खान फिलहाल लोक निर्माण विभाग में उप सचिव के पद पर हैं। वे कई किताबें लिख चुके हैं। नियाज अपने धर्म की हिंसक छवि को मिटाने के लिए भी रिसर्च कर रहे हैं। उनका मानना है कि इस्लाम के बदनाम होने के पीछे कई संगठनों की खराब छवि है।

