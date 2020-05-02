लॉकडाउन में खुली शराब की दुकानें तो आएगी आफत, ये बयान देखकर ट्रोल हुए जावेद

कोरोना वायरस के चलते देश में चल रहे लॉकडाउन को 17 मई तक आगे बढ़ा दिया गया है। इस दौरान कई तरह की रियायतें दी गई है। ये सभी छूटें इस जोन के आधार पर दी जाएगी। लॉकडाउन के तीसरे चरण में ग्रीन जोन में शामिल जिलों में शराब और पान की दुकाने खुल सकेंगे। केंद्र सरकार के इस फैसले पर मशहूर लेखर जावेद अख्तर का रिएक्शन आया है। जावेद ने हाल ही में एक ट्वीट किया है, जो सोशल मीडिया पर खूब वायरल हो रहा है।

Opening liquor shops during the lock down will only bring disastrous results . In any case according to all the surveys nowadays domestic Violence has increased to a large extent .liquor will make these days even more dangerous of for women and children . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) May 2, 2020

जावेद अख्तर ने सरकार के इस फैसले को गलत बताया है। उन्होंने ट्वीट किया है कि लॉकडाउन के दौरान शराब की दुकानें खोलने से विनाशकारी परिणाम सामने आएंगे। किसी भी मामले में सभी सर्वेक्षणों के अनुसार आजकल घरेलू हिंसा काफी हद तक बढ़ गई है। वहीं, शराब बच्चों और औरतों के लिए इन दिनों को और भी ज्यादा खतरनाक बना देगी।

जावेद अख्तर के इस ट्वीट पर सोशल मीडिया पर लोग अलग अलग प्रतिक्रिया दे रहे है। कोई जावेद की बात सहमति जता रहे है तो कोई उनके खिलाफ बोल रहे है। आपको बता दें ग्रीन जोन में खुलने वाली इन शराब की दुकानों पर खरीददारों को छह फीट की दूरी बनाकर रखनी होगी। दुकान पर एक समय में पांच से अधिक लोग खड़े नहीं हो सकेंगे।

सरकार कुछ भी करे, विरोध करना है'

पवन लोहिया को जावेद अख्‍तर के इस ट्वीट से बड़ी दिक्‍कत हुई। उन्‍होंने लिखा, 'माने कहां से लाते हैं ये सब सियापा। आपको लगता है कि शराब वैसे नहीं मिल रही है। और अगर इससे घरेलू हिंसा होती है तो सामान्‍य दिनों में भी इसे अलाउ क्‍यों किया जाना चाहिए। सरकार कुछ भी करे, विरोध करना है।'

'घर में तो पीने दीजिए'

भारती ने कहा कि 'बहुत सारे लोग इसकी मांग कर रहे हैं। यहां तक कि राज ठाकरे जैसे नेता और दिवंगत ऋषि कपूर तक शराब की दुकानें खोलने की डिमांड कर चुके थे। कुछ कहते हैं कि ये बेहतर हैं क्‍योंकि विड्रॉल सिम्‍प्‍टम्‍स की वजह से लोग एक अन्‍य यूजर ने मजाकिया लहजे में लिखा, 'आज आपको करोड़ों की हाय लगने वाली है।' सुनील अरोड़ा ने कहा कि ये बकवास लॉजिक है। पागल हो जाते हैं।'

कबीर ने कहा कि 'दुकाने खोलने से कालाबाजारी रुकेगी। लोगों को आइसोलेशन में पीने दीजिए। बेवकूफों का कोई इलाज नहीं है। वह कैसे भी हिंसा करेंगे। इसके लिए शराब को दोष देना ठीक नहीं।'