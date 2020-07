Jaya Bachchan ने दुखी मन से Rajesh Khanna को दी थी बद्दुआ,करियर पर पड़ी भारी, यूं सिमट गया सुपरस्टारडम

View this post on Instagram

| Meri Bheegi Bheegi Se 🥀 Heavenly composition, rendition out of this world, Kishore Kumar ❤️ Too much perfection in one song. The lyrics of this song were written by the legendary lyricist Majrooh Sultanpuri, he was and will be always one of the masters of great songs writers and the music was composed by the best and unbeatable R D Burman. A little summary of this song : The man says he is crying for his dreams, which had been shattered. The girl was unfaithful. And thus she was also feeling guilty about what had happened. Cinematographer is Munir Khan. Sanjeev Kumar & Jaya Bhaduri, were superhit pair and I loved to watch their films, both are great and unforgettable stars ! Movie 🎥 : Anamika 1973. ~ #JayaBachchan #SanjeevKumar #Kishorekumar #RDBurman #MajroohSultanpuri