कनिका कपूर को अस्पताल ले जाते हुए वीडियो हुआ वायरल, Coronavirus से पीड़ित हैं सिंगर

Neha Gupta
| Updated: 20 Mar 2020, 08:10:26 PM (IST)
  • कनिका कपूर (Kanika Kapoor) को हुआ कोरोना वायरस (Coronavirus)
  • कनिका को अस्पताल ले जाते हुए वीडियो आया सामने
  • सोशल मीडिया पर कनिका को किया जा रहा ट्रोल (Kanika Kapoor Troll)

नई दिल्ली | बेबी डॉल गाने से फेम पाने वाली बॉलीवुड सिंगर कनिका कपूर (Kanika Kapoor) कोरोना वायरस (Coronavirus) में पाजिटिव पाई जा चुकी हैं। लंदन से लौटने के बाद उन्होंने कुछ पार्टियों में हिस्सा लिया और कई लोगों से मिली जिसके बाद सोशल मीडिया पर उन्हें ट्रोल किया जा रहा है। जानकारी के मुताबिक, कनिका ने अपनी नेटिज़ेंस यात्रा का विवरण छिपाया जो एक गैर जिम्मेदाराना हरकत है, लोग उनपर बाकी लोगों की ज़िंदगियों को खतरे में डालने पर भड़क रहे हैं। इसी बीच उनका लखनऊ के एक अस्पताल में ले जाने का वीडियो (Kanika Kapoor Viral Video) सामने आया है।

कनिका (Kanika Kapoor) का ये वीडियो खूब वायरल हो रहा है जिसमें अस्पताल की एक एंबुलेंस नजर आ रही है और साथ में हॉस्पिटल के कुछ कर्मचारी दिखाई पड़ रहे हैं। वीडियो में देखा जा सकता है कि कनिका को ले जाने वाले सभी कर्मचारियों ने फेस मास्क और जरूरी प्रोटेक्शन लिया हुआ है। कनिका लखनऊ की जिस पार्टी में शामिल हुई थी उसमें राजस्थान की पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री वसुंधरा राजे और उनके बेटे तथा बीजेपी सांसद दुष्यंत सिंह भी शामिल थे। कनिका के कोरोना वायरस (Coronavirus) पाजिटिव की खबर सामने आने के बाद उन्होंने भी खुद को सेल्फ आइसोलेशन में कर लिया है।

Hello everyone, For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway aswell. I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago. At this stage I would like to urge you all to practice self isolation and get tested if you have the signs. I am feeling ok, like a normal flu and a mild fever, however we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us. We can get through this without panic only if we listen to the experts and our local, state and central government directives. Wishing everyone good health. Jai Hind ! Take care, KK

बता दें कि कनिका कपूर (Kanika Kapoor) को लेकर ट्विटर पर एक वॉर छिड़ी हुई है। राहुल महाजन और कई अन्य लोगों ने उनके खिलाफ एक्शन लेने तक की मांग कर डाली है। वहीं कनिका कपूर पर एयरपोर्ट से भाग जाने का भी आरोप लगा जिसकी सफाई देते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि सभी को नमस्कार, पिछले 4 दिनों से मुझे फ्लू के लक्षण थे, मैंने खुद की जांच कराई और यह Covid 19 पॉजिटिव आया। मेरा परिवार और मैं अभी पूरी तरह से आइसोलेशन में हैं और आगे बढ़ने के तरीके के बारे में चिकित्सा सलाह का पालन कर रहे हैं। मुझे एयरपोर्ट पर सामान्य प्रक्रिया के मुताबिक 10 दिन पहले स्कैन किया गया था जब मैं घर वापस आई, तो लक्षण सिर्फ 4 दिन पहले ही आए हैं।

