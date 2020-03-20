कनिका कपूर को अस्पताल ले जाते हुए वीडियो हुआ वायरल, Coronavirus से पीड़ित हैं सिंगर

View this post on Instagram

😲😱 Singer Kanika Kapoor tests positive for Coronavirus!! Reportedly, she returned from London last week and has attended a party with many politicians and ministers including former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje and UP Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh (both have placed themselves in self-isolation) She has been taken away to a hospital in Lucknow for quarantine😣🙏