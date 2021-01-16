Lata Mangeshkar की आवाज को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर छिड़ी जंग, फैंस ने बेकार आवाज कहने वालों को लगाई फटकार

By: Neha Gupta
| Published: 16 Jan 2021, 11:26 AM IST
  • लता मंगेशकर की गायकी को लेकर ट्विटर पर छिड़ी जंग
  • लता दीदी की आवाज पर टिप्पणी करने वालों को फैंस की फटकार
  • फैंस ने शेयर किए लता मंगेशकर के बेहतरीन गाने
  • कहा- वो साक्षात सरस्वती हैं

नई दिल्ली | सुर कोकिला लता मंगेशकर की आवाज का शायद ही कोई दीवाना ना हो। उन्हें लोग साक्षात सरस्वती मानते हैं। 75 साल की उम्र में भी उन्होंने हिंदी सिनेमा को बेहतरीन गाने दिए हैं। वहीं हाल ही में कुछ यूजर्स ने लता मंगेशकर को ओवररेटेड सिंगर बता डाला। कावेरी नाम की ट्विटर यूजर ने लता मंगेशकर की आवाज को लेकर इंडियन्स का ब्रेनवॉश किए जाने की बात कही। जिसके बाद ये मुद्दा बढ़ता चला गया। कुछ लोगों ने इस बात पर सहमति भ जताई। हालांकि लता मंगेशकर जी के फैंस ने इन ट्रोलर्स को अच्छी फटकार लगाई।

चार बार शादी कर चुका है ये एक्टर, गर्लफ्रेंड रहीं इस अभिनेत्री की तीन दिन तक घर में सड़ती रही थी लाश.. पहुंचा था कंधा देने

लता मंगेशकर को लेकर ट्विटर पर उनके खिलाफ बोलने वाले कई लोग दिखाई दिए लेकिन उनके फैंस के सामने सभी की बोलती बंद हो गई। फैंस ने लता जी की गायकी को लेकर सैंकड़ों ट्वीट्स कर डाले। इसके अलावा कई सेलेब्स भी उनके समर्थन में ट्रोलर्स को लताड़ लगाते नजर आए।

कोईना मित्रा ने जिन लोगों की खुद की कोई पहचान नहीं है और वो उस लेवल तक कभी नहीं पहुंच सकते वो इस तरह के कमेंट कर रहे हैं। इनके पोस्ट पर कुछ बोलने से बेहतर है कि इन्हें ब्लॉक कर दो।

संजय कपूर की बेटी शनाया कपूर का डांस वीडियो हुआ वायरल, सेलेब्स कर रहे हैं तारीफ

ट्विटर पर लंबे समय तक लता मंगेशकर ट्रेंड करती रहीं। लता दीदी के फैंस एक अलग ही बहस पर उतर आए और उन्होंने सुर कोकिला के कई बेहतरीन गानों की लिस्ट पेश कर दी। फैंस ने लता जी को संगीत की पहचान बताया और उनकी गायकी की जमकर तारीफ की। साथ ही ट्रोलर्स को नफरत फैलाने वाला बताया।

