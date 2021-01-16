Lata Mangeshkar की आवाज को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर छिड़ी जंग, फैंस ने बेकार आवाज कहने वालों को लगाई फटकार

नई दिल्ली | सुर कोकिला लता मंगेशकर की आवाज का शायद ही कोई दीवाना ना हो। उन्हें लोग साक्षात सरस्वती मानते हैं। 75 साल की उम्र में भी उन्होंने हिंदी सिनेमा को बेहतरीन गाने दिए हैं। वहीं हाल ही में कुछ यूजर्स ने लता मंगेशकर को ओवररेटेड सिंगर बता डाला। कावेरी नाम की ट्विटर यूजर ने लता मंगेशकर की आवाज को लेकर इंडियन्स का ब्रेनवॉश किए जाने की बात कही। जिसके बाद ये मुद्दा बढ़ता चला गया। कुछ लोगों ने इस बात पर सहमति भ जताई। हालांकि लता मंगेशकर जी के फैंस ने इन ट्रोलर्स को अच्छी फटकार लगाई।

चार बार शादी कर चुका है ये एक्टर, गर्लफ्रेंड रहीं इस अभिनेत्री की तीन दिन तक घर में सड़ती रही थी लाश.. पहुंचा था कंधा देने

लता मंगेशकर को लेकर ट्विटर पर उनके खिलाफ बोलने वाले कई लोग दिखाई दिए लेकिन उनके फैंस के सामने सभी की बोलती बंद हो गई। फैंस ने लता जी की गायकी को लेकर सैंकड़ों ट्वीट्स कर डाले। इसके अलावा कई सेलेब्स भी उनके समर्थन में ट्रोलर्स को लताड़ लगाते नजर आए।

Lata Mangeshkar : what if we use 100% of our brain??

The answer is:#StupidityAtItsPeak #LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/ZxAjRAxZPU — Adonis 🍥 (@LaghateNath) January 14, 2021

कोईना मित्रा ने जिन लोगों की खुद की कोई पहचान नहीं है और वो उस लेवल तक कभी नहीं पहुंच सकते वो इस तरह के कमेंट कर रहे हैं। इनके पोस्ट पर कुछ बोलने से बेहतर है कि इन्हें ब्लॉक कर दो।

संजय कपूर की बेटी शनाया कपूर का डांस वीडियो हुआ वायरल, सेलेब्स कर रहे हैं तारीफ

Twitter is the best medium for misers who mock respected stalwarts just to gain followers.

Worthless people who can't ever reach that level but have opinions that no one cares for.



Instead of commenting or questioning one should block them!! #Latamangeshkar #Respect — Koena Mitra (@koenamitra) January 14, 2021

She does have a good voice @ikaveri but that doesn't mean THE best. I think we have been brainwashed into thinking that she is a GODDESS of music, as if there were an objective truth to musical tastes. Meh, most of her songs don't really move me lol she is good, but not THE best. https://t.co/YENFz72xMq — Miss Twink, India 🇮🇳 (@dragstalker) January 15, 2021

I always wondered too what’s so special about #Latamangeshkar, her voice is so overrated. @shreyaghoshal is way above her and her voice is no match. @palakmuchhal3’s voice is the sweetest though. — Zubair (@zeeinscriptions) January 14, 2021

Whoever thinks Lata Mangeshkar’s voice is divine, pl raise hand. — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 14, 2021

lol, how much power did Lata didi actually have? Seems there was no #patriarchy, no nasty men around, no context, no history, as hordes of singers had their careers destroyed by one woman #LataMangeshkar! धन्य हैं ये ट्विटर के जानकार लोग! :) https://t.co/Y8zF6s7bLr — Swati Parashar (@swatipash) January 15, 2021

ट्विटर पर लंबे समय तक लता मंगेशकर ट्रेंड करती रहीं। लता दीदी के फैंस एक अलग ही बहस पर उतर आए और उन्होंने सुर कोकिला के कई बेहतरीन गानों की लिस्ट पेश कर दी। फैंस ने लता जी को संगीत की पहचान बताया और उनकी गायकी की जमकर तारीफ की। साथ ही ट्रोलर्स को नफरत फैलाने वाला बताया।

Idiots: Lata Mangeshkar does not have a good voice#LataMangeshkar at the age of 75: 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/j4qEjrYslv — ♡｡85's Daytoy (@bunny_LeoLan) January 14, 2021

I hate her voice too. Asha Bhosle is far better in voice and singing. In fact, no one can replace Asha in songs like in Umrao Jaan movie. And Lata Mangeshkar can still be replaced. #LataMangeshkar — Shilpa A. (@TheShilpaA) January 14, 2021