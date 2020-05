Amitabh Bachchan के पोते को लोगों ने समझ लिया Youtuber CarryMinati, जवाब में Big B बोले- 'ये कैरी क्या होता??'

View this post on Instagram

Aa gaaya ... aaa gaayaaa .. coming coming coming .. !! Trailer RELEASE AT 4 Pm TODAY .. !!! Mirza bas heads up dena chahta hai! Ready ho na? 🤩 Trailer releases at 4 PM today on Youtube & @primevideoin. Catch #GiboSiboOnPrime on June 12 for its World Premiere. @ayushmannk @shoojitsircar @ronnie.lahiri #SheelKumar @juhic3 @filmsrisingsun