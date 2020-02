बोल्ड ड्रेस के कारण प्रियंका चोपड़ा हुई थीं बुरी तरह ट्रोल, अब मां मधु चोपड़ा ने दिया करारा जवाब

View this post on Instagram

I seem to be thinking what a crazy beginning of the year it’s been, and we are only in January. Love the ones you love. Live the life you want to live...with all the troubles in this world at the moment, be kind to yourself and everyone around you. I’m so grateful for the kindness I have received, and even when I have not...I some how have. Be kind to the ones around you. It matters. Life is a gift.