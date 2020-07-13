Madhuri Dixit की फिल्म 'देवदास' के हुए 18 साल, एक्ट्रेस को आई सरोज खान की याद

View this post on Instagram

Today as we mark #18YearsOfDevdas I dedicate it to the force behind one of my finest dance performances in the film - Saroj ji. सरोज जी के साथ किसी भी गाने को शूट करना हमेशा की तरह शानदार अनुभव होता था। देवदास बहुत ही स्पेशल फिल्म थी, क्योकि इस फिल्म के सारे गाने बहुत ही ग्रैंड थे। मैंने कभी उनके साथ इस तरह का गाना नहीं किया था। हमने बहुत सारे इंडियन गाने किये थे, लेकिन इस तरह का क्लासिकल डांस नहीं और सरोज जी सेमी क्लासिकल डांसर थी। वो कहती थी," ये जरा कत्थक स्टाइल है, संभाल लेना "। आज वो हमारे साथ नहीं हैं , पर ये वो बातें है जो मुझे हमेशा याद रहेंगी। देवदास के सारे गानों पर हमने बहुत मेहनत कि थी। हम सारी रात शूट किया करते थे, शाम 7 बजे से लेकर सुबह होने तक। जब भी मैंने सरोज जी के साथ काम किया, हमने कभी नहीं सोचा की स्टेप्स कितने आसान हो सकते है, पर हमेशा इस बात पर जोर रहा की हम इसे कितना कठिन कर सकते है। "मार डाला" में भी ऐसे कितने क्षण है, जो काफी कठिन थे ऐसा ही एक स्टेप था जहाँ मुझे अपने घुटने पर घूमना था और नीचे झुककर 'मार डाला' स्टेप करना था। पर जब भी मैं अपने घुटने पर घूमती थी, मैं फिसल जाती थी,पर हम बहुत ही निश्चित थे कि हम ऐसे ही इस मूवमेंट को करना चाहते हैं। इस गाने को लेकर हम काफी उत्साहित थे जिस तरह सरोज जी ने 'मार डाला' को चित्रित किया, बहुत ही सुन्दर है। इस गाने में ऐसे काफी सारे मूवमेंट्स हैं जो काफी कठिन हैं, एक शॉट ऐसा है जहाँ 'मार डाला' चार पांच तरीको से कहा जाता है| सरोज जी ने आईडिया निकाला कि इसे मूवमेंट्स में करने के जगह क्यों न हम चेहरे से अभिव्यक्त करें? एक 'मार डाला' जैसे आश्चर्य, एक जैसे उदास 'मार डाला', फिर एक वैसा जैसे मुझे पता है कि तुम मुझसे प्यार नहीं करते पर मैं करती हूँ इस तरह से इस गाने में हमनें काफी बार 'मार डाला' की अलग अलग अभिव्यक्ति दिखाई। इस गाने में सुंदरता है, पीड़ा है, खुशी है, इसमें वो सारे भाव हैं जो चंद्रमुखी ने महसूस किये हैं, और सरोज जी ने वो सारे भाव बहुत ही सुंदरता से चित्रित किये मुझे आज भी याद है जब शूट पैकउप हुआ, सरोज जी के चेहरे पर एक अलग ही मुस्कान थी, वो काफी खुश थी मेरी परफॉरमेंस से|