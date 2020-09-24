नगमा ने एनसीबी की कार्रवाई पर किया ट्वीट, बोली कंगना को क्यों नहीं भेजा समन
कांग्रेस नेता और पूर्व अभिनेत्री नगमा ने एनसीबी की कार्रवाई पर सवाल उठाते हुए कहा है कि उन्होंने कंगना रनौत को समन क्यों नहीं भेजा है। नगमा ने यह बात अपने आधिकारिक ट्विटर हैंडल पर ट्वीट के माध्यम से कही है। जानकारी के अनुसार एनसीबी ने हाल ही 7 लोगों को समन जारी किया है।
नगमा ने लिखा, "एनसीबी ने कंगना रनौत को समन क्यों नहीं भेजा है? जिन्होंने खुद यह स्वीकार किया है कि वह ड्रग्स लेती थी, अगर वह लोग सिर्फ व्हाट्स ऐप चैट के आधार पर किसी अभिनेत्रियों को समन भेज सकते हैं। एजेंसी मीडिया के साथ जांच को साझा कर बॉलीवुड की अभिनेत्रियों की छवि के साथ खिलवाड़ कर रही है।"
वहीं दूसरी और कंगना रनौत ने भी इस मामले पर चुटकी लेते हुए ट्वीट किया है जिसमें लिखा है, "आखिरकार पहली बार बॉलीवुड माफिया दुआ कर रहा है कि सुशांत को मारा न गया हो, पहली बार उन्हें अपनी क्रूरता, अपनी चुप्पी पर पछतावा हो रहा है ।पहली बार वे मना रहे हैं कि काश वह वक्त को पीछे ले जा सके।"
Why has the NCB not summoned Kangana Ranaut who has admitted to have taken drugs . If they could summon other actresses on basis of what’s app chat ?? Hypocrite and is this the duty of NCB to leak out information to Press and malign the image of only female top actresses 56 inch pic.twitter.com/REWJLIYHNB— Nagma (@nagma_morarji) September 23, 2020
Finally for the first time Bullywood mafia wishing that Sushant wasn’t killed and Kangana wasn’t pushed against the wall, for the first time they are regretting their cruelty, sadism and silence. For the first time they are wishing they could turn back time and bring us back🙂— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 23, 2020