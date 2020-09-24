नगमा ने एनसीबी की कार्रवाई पर किया ट्वीट, बोली कंगना को क्यों नहीं भेजा समन

By: Subodh Tripathi
| Published: 24 Sep 2020, 02:13 PM IST
कंगना रनौत

कांग्रेस नेता और पूर्व अभिनेत्री नगमा ने एनसीबी की कार्रवाई पर सवाल उठाते हुए कहा है कि उन्होंने कंगना रनौत को समन क्यों नहीं भेजा है। नगमा ने यह बात अपने आधिकारिक ट्विटर हैंडल पर ट्वीट के माध्यम से कही है। जानकारी के अनुसार एनसीबी ने हाल ही 7 लोगों को समन जारी किया है।

नगमा ने लिखा, "एनसीबी ने कंगना रनौत को समन क्यों नहीं भेजा है? जिन्होंने खुद यह स्वीकार किया है कि वह ड्रग्स लेती थी, अगर वह लोग सिर्फ व्हाट्स ऐप चैट के आधार पर किसी अभिनेत्रियों को समन भेज सकते हैं। एजेंसी मीडिया के साथ जांच को साझा कर बॉलीवुड की अभिनेत्रियों की छवि के साथ खिलवाड़ कर रही है।"

वहीं दूसरी और कंगना रनौत ने भी इस मामले पर चुटकी लेते हुए ट्वीट किया है जिसमें लिखा है, "आखिरकार पहली बार बॉलीवुड माफिया दुआ कर रहा है कि सुशांत को मारा न गया हो, पहली बार उन्हें अपनी क्रूरता, अपनी चुप्पी पर पछतावा हो रहा है ।पहली बार वे मना रहे हैं कि काश वह वक्त को पीछे ले जा सके।"

