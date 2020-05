लॉकडाउन में सामने आया Neena Gupta का नया लुक, फूलमती बनीं एक्ट्रेस ने शेयर की लेटेस्ट तस्वीर

View this post on Instagram

One pandemic, various approaches. The whole world is affected with Covid-19 pandemic so it is the responsibility of people to contribute to the society With the help of Phool Versha Foundation & NamMyoho Daan , I have adopted 100 families and I further nominate @shekharkapur & @satishkaushik2178 to take the #AdoptAFamilyChallenge To contribute, visit @phoolversha or @nammyohodaan