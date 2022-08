आमिर खान की पुरानी फिल्म आलिया-रणबीर के लिए बनी मुसीबत, ट्रेंड हुआ #BoycottBrahmastra, जानें क्या है माजरा

#BoycottLalSinghChaddha#BoycottbollywoodCompletely #BoycottBollywood #BoycottVikramVeda



Ranbir was equally involved in insulting Hindu Gods in PK.



Amitabh questions Hindu ghoonghat in KBC but fails to speak on burkha and hijab.



Boycott their movies.#BoycottBrahmastra pic.twitter.com/YP9BiRsUYP