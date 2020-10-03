मलाइका के लौटने के बाद Nora Fatehi की हुई 'इंडियाज बेस्ट डांसर' शो से विदाई, गीता कपूर हुईं इमोशनल

View this post on Instagram

U came like a breath of fresh air and have left us gasping for more !!! Thank u my baby Nora for being such a lovely and special part of my life ... I don’t know how u did it but in such a short span u filled an important space left by @malaikaaroraofficial with such grace... dignity.. gud vibe ... love and honesty ... and u leave us with so much too hold on too ...I will miss u lil gurl and I’m sure I say this on behalf of all those u come across and go ur way YOU ARE RATCHET ... ur vibe is infectious... god bless u may success be ur best friend and stay with u always ... love u Nora PRA PRA PRA PRA PRRRRRRRRAAAAA Must watch this week as @norafatehi spends her last weekend on #indiasbestdancer @sonytvofficial @terence_here @bharti.laughterqueen @haarshlimbachiyaa30 @framesproductioncompany @tranjeet