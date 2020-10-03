मलाइका के लौटने के बाद Nora Fatehi की हुई 'इंडियाज बेस्ट डांसर' शो से विदाई, गीता कपूर हुईं इमोशनल

नई दिल्ली: इन दिनों टीवी पर 'इंडियाज बेस्ट डांसर' रियलिटी शो की धूम है। इस शो में बतौर जज के तौर पर गीता कपूर, टेरेंस लुईस और मलाइका अरोड़ा नजर आते हैं। लेकिन हाल ही में मलाइका अरोड़ा कोरोना संक्रमित हो गई थीं, जिसके बाद वह होम क्वारंटीन थीं। मलाइका के जाने के बाद उनकी जगह नोरा फतेही ने ली। लेकिन अब मलाइका की वापसी हो चुकी है। ऐसे में नोरा फतेही शो छोड़कर जा चुकी हैं।
गीता कपूर हुईं इमोशनल
नोरा फतेही के शो से जाने पर गीता कपूर भावुक हो गईं। गीता ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट से एक पोस्ट शेयर किया है। इस पोस्ट में उन्होंने लिखा, थैंक्यू बेबी नोरा मेरी जिंदगी का प्यारा और खास हिस्सा बनने के लिए। मलाइका के जाने के बाद मुझे नहीं पता कैसे तुमने इतने कम समय में इस जगह को भरा। मैं तुम्हें बहुत मिस करूंगी। तुम्हें बहुत सारी सफलता मिले। लव यू नोरा।' उनका ये पोस्ट सोशल मीडिया पर काफी वायरल हो रहा है। उसके बाद नोरा फतेही ने भी गीता के इस पोस्ट पर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दी। नोरा ने कहा कि शुक्रिया गीता मैम। ये अभी तक का सबसे प्यारा पोस्ट था, जो मैंने पढ़ा। मेरे लिए यह बहुत मायने रखता है। लव यू सो मच।
U came like a breath of fresh air and have left us gasping for more !!! Thank u my baby Nora for being such a lovely and special part of my life ... I don’t know how u did it but in such a short span u filled an important space left by @malaikaaroraofficial with such grace... dignity.. gud vibe ... love and honesty ... and u leave us with so much too hold on too ...I will miss u lil gurl and I’m sure I say this on behalf of all those u come across and go ur way YOU ARE RATCHET ... ur vibe is infectious... god bless u may success be ur best friend and stay with u always ... love u Nora PRA PRA PRA PRA PRRRRRRRRAAAAA Must watch this week as @norafatehi spends her last weekend on #indiasbestdancer @sonytvofficial @terence_here @bharti.laughterqueen @haarshlimbachiyaa30 @framesproductioncompany @tranjeet
बता दें कि नोरा फतेही के शो में रहते हुए हाल ही में एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर काफी वायरल हुआ था। इस वीडियो को शेयर करते हुए सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स ने टेरेंस पर नोरा को गलत तरीके से छूने का आरोप लगाया था। जिसके बाद लोगों ने टेरेंस को बहुत बुरा भला कहा। लेकिन फिर नोरा टेरेंस के सपोर्ट में उतरीं। उन्होंने उनकी पोस्ट पर कमेंट करते हुए लिखा, 'शुक्रिया टेरेंस! आज के दौर में जहां सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो मॉर्फ किया जा रहा है और मीम के लिए फोटोशॉप इफेक्ट्स का इस्तेमाल किया जाता है। मुझे खुशी है कि आपने खुद को परेशान नहीं होने दिया। यह वक्त भी बीत जाएगा। आपने और गीता मैम ने मुझे बहुत सम्मान दिया है और मुझे बतौर जज शो में स्वीकार किया है। यह मेरे लिए बहुत प्यारा और सीखने योग्य अनुभव रहा।'
A Zen Master and his disciples of monks were walking in the Himalayas back to their monastery. On their way to the monastery they had to cross the river Ganga flowing fully though less violently. There was an young beautiful maiden in distress, sitting close to the banks, whose village was just across the river. She was scared to cross the river by herself so she asked the elder monk to help her cross the river. "Sure" said the Zen Master and held her up in his arms. They crossed the river and he let her down gently as she went to her village after thanking the Master. The younger monk wasn't taking this all easily. He looked little worried. The monks came to their monastery after couple of hours of difficult walk in the hills, but the younger monk was still not settled. Sensing it the Guru asked him what the matter was. The young monk said "Master, we have sworn of not touching a woman, but you carried her in your arms, you tell us not to think of women but you touched her" complained the disciple. The Zen Master smiled n replied "I carried her across the river and left her on the other side. Are You Still Carrying Her ? " 🙏🏽 . . . Thank you @norafatehi for being the most elegant, dignified n classy guest judge & for your implicit trust in me! #zen #philosophy #pathofleastresistance #loveandkindness #indiasbestdancer @sonytvofficial #dance #norafatehi #terencelewis