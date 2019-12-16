Nick Jonas की एंट्री पर दर्शक हुए बेकाबू, 'जीजू आ गए' लगे चिल्लाने, प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने खुद किया Video शेयर

Sunita Adhikari
| Updated: 16 Dec 2019, 03:02:56 PM (IST)
Nick Jonas की एंट्री पर दर्शक हुए बेकाबू, 'जीजू आ गए' लगे चिल्लाने, प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने खुद किया Video शेयर

  • हाल ही में प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने अपने ट्विटर एकाउंट से निक जोनास (Nick Jonas) का एक वीडियो शेयर किया है। इस वीडियो में जब निक जोनास एंट्री लेते हैं तो दर्शक जीजाजी आ गए चिल्लाने लगते हैं।

नई दिल्‍ली: बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस प्रियंका चोपड़ा (Priyanka Chopra) ने जब से अमेरिकन सिंगर निक जोनस से शादी की है, तभी से भारत में भी उनकी काफी फैन फोलोइंग देखी जा सकती है। इतना ही नहीं निक जोनस को भारतीय 'जीजाजी' भी कहकर पुकारते हैं। हाल ही में प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने अपने ट्विटर एकाउंट से निक जोनास (Nick Jonas) का एक वीडियो शेयर किया है। इस वीडियो में जब निक जोनास एंट्री लेते हैं तो दर्शक 'जीजाजी आ गए' चिल्लाने लगते हैं।

दरअसल, निक जोनास का यह वीडियो उनकी हॉलीवुड फिल्म 'जुमांजीः द नेक्स्ट लेवल (Jumanji: The Next Level)' का है। प्रियंका चोपड़ा (Priyanka Chopra) ने निक जोनास (Nick Jonas) का यह वीडियो पोस्ट करते हुए लिखा, "जब निक जोनास भारत में एंट्री करते हैं...नेशनल जीजू (#NationalJiju) आपके प्यार के लिए धन्यवाद।" वीडियो में निक जोनास घोड़े पर सवार शानदार अंदाज में एंट्री करते नजर आ रहे हैं। निक की एंट्री होते ही थियेटर से आवाज आने लगती है- जीजाजी आ गए, जीजू आ गए।

View this post on Instagram

LA! I can’t wait to see you guys this Saturday at #BeautyconLA | #BeautyconAmbassador 💗 I’ll be sitting down with @moj for my fireside chat at 1:20pm, talking all things global beauty standards, and the responsibility that comes with having a platform. I’m also super excited to let you know that @beautycon is giving 20 of you the chance to meet me at the event! To enter: 1) Make sure you’re following me and @beautycon 2) Use my 10% off promo code when you purchase your Beautycon tickets: PCHOPRA10 **If you’ve already bought your tickets, head over to la.beautycon.com/priyanka/ and send your receipt number. The giveaway will be live through 8/7 at 11:59pm PDT! See you guys soon 💗

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

बात करें प्रियंका चोपड़ा की तो वो फिल्म 'द स्काइ इज पिंक' (The Sky Is Pink) में दिखाई दी थीं। इस फिल्म में उनके साथ फरहान अख्तर, जायरा वसीम और रोहित सराफ भी नजर आए थे। इस फिल्म के जरिए प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने करीब 3 साल बाद बॉलीवुड में वापसी की है। द स्काइ इज पिंक के अलावा प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने 'फ्रोजन 2' (Frozen 2) के हिंदी वर्जन के लिए भी डबिंग की थी। इस फिल्म में वह पहली बार अपनी बहन परिणीति चोपड़ा के नजर आई थीं।

related story

बड़े स्टार से भी लग्जरी लाइफ जीती है प्रियंका की डॉगी डियाना, रेस्टोरेंट से आता है खाना, पहनती है महंगे कपड़े,, देखें तस्वीरें
बड़े स्टार से भी लग्जरी लाइफ जीती है प्रियंका की डॉगी डियाना, रेस्टोरेंट से आता है खाना, पहनती है महंगे कपड़े,, देखें तस्वीरें
अगर 2020 में है आपकी शादी, तो प्रियंका चोपड़ा का आपको है बुलावा, साथ मना सकते हैं संगीत सेरेमनी
अगर 2020 में है आपकी शादी, तो प्रियंका चोपड़ा का आपको है बुलावा, साथ मना सकते हैं संगीत सेरेमनी
इंडस्ट्री में 2-2 आलिया ना हों इसलिए एक्ट्रेस ने बदला अपना नाम, प्रियंका की मूवी देख सोचा बेटी को देंगी ये नाम
इंडस्ट्री में 2-2 आलिया ना हों इसलिए एक्ट्रेस ने बदला अपना नाम, प्रियंका की मूवी देख सोचा बेटी को देंगी ये नाम
Year Ender: ये पांच सितारे हुए Oops मोमेंट का शिकार, मलाइका तो सब छोड़ भागीं
Year Ender: ये पांच सितारे हुए Oops मोमेंट का शिकार, मलाइका तो सब छोड़ भागीं
प्रियंका के पति निक को डेट करना चाहती है ये बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस
प्रियंका के पति निक को डेट करना चाहती है ये बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस
Top 10 Indian Stars में सलमान, रितिक और अक्षय को पीछे छोड़ ये बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस बनी नंबर वन
Top 10 Indian Stars में सलमान, रितिक और अक्षय को पीछे छोड़ ये बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस बनी नंबर वन
ब्लैक बॉडीकॉन ड्रेस लेकर वन शोल्डर गाउन तक ग्लैमरस लुक में नजर आईं प्रियंका चोपड़ा

ब्लैक बॉडीकॉन ड्रेस लेकर वन शोल्डर गाउन तक ग्लैमरस लुक में नजर आईं प्रियंका चोपड़ा
पहली एनिवर्सरी के बाद प्रियंका चोपड़ा के लिए बड़ी खुश खबरी, बधाईयों का लगा तांता
पहली एनिवर्सरी के बाद प्रियंका चोपड़ा के लिए बड़ी खुश खबरी, बधाईयों का लगा तांता
प्रियंका को फर्स्ट वेडिंग एनिवर्सरी पर मिली खुशखबरी, 'माराकेच' में सम्मानित की जाने वाली पहली भारतीय
प्रियंका को फर्स्ट वेडिंग एनिवर्सरी पर मिली खुशखबरी, 'माराकेच' में सम्मानित की जाने वाली पहली भारतीय
Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra news Nick Jonas