Nick Jonas की एंट्री पर दर्शक हुए बेकाबू, 'जीजू आ गए' लगे चिल्लाने, प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने खुद किया Video शेयर

नई दिल्ली: बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस प्रियंका चोपड़ा (Priyanka Chopra) ने जब से अमेरिकन सिंगर निक जोनस से शादी की है, तभी से भारत में भी उनकी काफी फैन फोलोइंग देखी जा सकती है। इतना ही नहीं निक जोनस को भारतीय 'जीजाजी' भी कहकर पुकारते हैं। हाल ही में प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने अपने ट्विटर एकाउंट से निक जोनास (Nick Jonas) का एक वीडियो शेयर किया है। इस वीडियो में जब निक जोनास एंट्री लेते हैं तो दर्शक 'जीजाजी आ गए' चिल्लाने लगते हैं।
When @nickjonas enters a room in India... 😂😂😂😂 #NationalJiju— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 16, 2019
Thank you for all the 💕 pic.twitter.com/y4TlJRvEkf
दरअसल, निक जोनास का यह वीडियो उनकी हॉलीवुड फिल्म 'जुमांजीः द नेक्स्ट लेवल (Jumanji: The Next Level)' का है। प्रियंका चोपड़ा (Priyanka Chopra) ने निक जोनास (Nick Jonas) का यह वीडियो पोस्ट करते हुए लिखा, "जब निक जोनास भारत में एंट्री करते हैं...नेशनल जीजू (#NationalJiju) आपके प्यार के लिए धन्यवाद।" वीडियो में निक जोनास घोड़े पर सवार शानदार अंदाज में एंट्री करते नजर आ रहे हैं। निक की एंट्री होते ही थियेटर से आवाज आने लगती है- जीजाजी आ गए, जीजू आ गए।
बात करें प्रियंका चोपड़ा की तो वो फिल्म 'द स्काइ इज पिंक' (The Sky Is Pink) में दिखाई दी थीं। इस फिल्म में उनके साथ फरहान अख्तर, जायरा वसीम और रोहित सराफ भी नजर आए थे। इस फिल्म के जरिए प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने करीब 3 साल बाद बॉलीवुड में वापसी की है। द स्काइ इज पिंक के अलावा प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने 'फ्रोजन 2' (Frozen 2) के हिंदी वर्जन के लिए भी डबिंग की थी। इस फिल्म में वह पहली बार अपनी बहन परिणीति चोपड़ा के नजर आई थीं।
