अनुराग कश्यप के खिलाफ शिकायत दर्ज ना होने पर गुस्सा हुईं पायल घोष, निर्देशक पर लगाया है यौन शोषण का आरोप

Tragically, the world has witnessed a sharp rise in domestic violence cases during the lockdown. It's getting worse by the minute and staying mum is not an option. We have to come together to express our support, create awareness, and help abuse victims. It's time to speak out, report it, and #ActAgainstAbuse. To report a complaint, call 181 or get in touch with the National Commission for Women (NCW) on their emergency Whatsapp number: 7217735372. Stand by me to create awareness by following these easy steps: 1. Click an image of you covering your ears/eyes.mouth 2. Upload it with hashtags #ActAgainstAbuse #FeminaIndia and tag @feminaindia 3. Include contact details about the govt. helpline mentioned above to encourage people to report abuse 4. Visit @feminaindia and share their #ActAgainstAbuse content to actively spread the word! Let's unite, it's time to #ActAgainstAbuse!