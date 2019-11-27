गहरी नींद में थे निक, प्रियंका ने सुबह- सुबह पति के बिस्तर पर छोड़ा ये जानवर, फिर जो हुआ देख सकपका गए निक
Riya Jain
| Updated: 27 Nov 2019, 09:24:41 AM (IST)
एक्ट्रेस प्रियंका चोपड़ा ( priyanka chopra ) ने सोशल मीडिया ( priyanka chopra instagram ) पर एक वीडियो अपलोड की है।

बॅालीवुड एक्ट्रेस प्रियंका चोपड़ा ( Priyanka Chopra ) और निक जोनस ( Nick Jonas ) की शादी की पहली सालगिरह अब दूर नहीं है। ऐसे में यह कपल अपनी पहली एनिवर्सरी पर एक दूसरे के लिए कुछ खास करने की प्लानिंग कर रहा है। प्रियंका ने तो इसकी शुरुआत भी कर दी है। हाल में एक्ट्रेस ने सोशल मीडिया ( Priyanka Chopra Instagram ) पर एक वीडियो अपलोड की है। इसमें वह निक को बेहद क्यूट सरप्राइज दे रही हैं।

 

वीडियो में निक सो रहे होते हैं। प्रियंका उनके उठाती हैं और अगले ही पल अपने बिस्तर पर एक कुत्ते को छोड़ देती हैं। निक एक बार के लिए हैरान रह जाते हैं और बाद में वह कुत्ता उन्हें प्यार करने लगता है। दरअसल, पीसी ने एक कुत्ता निक को गिफ्ट किया है। निक ने भी इस गिफ्ट की तारीफ करते हुए एक्ट्रेस का धन्यवाद किया।

 

वर्क फ्रंट की बात करें तो प्रियंका की पिछली फिल्म 'द स्काई इज पिंक' ( the sky is pink ) हाल में रिलीज हुई थी। इसमें उनके साथ जायरा वसीम, फरहान अख्तर और रोहित सराफ लीड रोल में थे। वहीं अब एक्ट्रेस राजकुमार रॅाव के साथ अपनी अगली फिल्म 'द व्हाइट टाइगर' ( the white tiger ) की शूटिंग में व्यस्त हैं।

 

