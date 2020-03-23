JanataCurfew: हेमा ने बजाया शंख, प्रियंका ने अमेरिका से बजाई ताली.. देखिए कैसे बॉलीवुड स्टार्स ने कोरोना वॉरियर्स को कहा थैंक्यू

नई दिल्ली | जनता कर्फ्यू के दिन पूरे देश में एक ऐतिहासिक दिन देखने को मिला। पीएम मोदी की अपील के बाद शाम 5 बजे सभी ने कोरोना वायरस के माहौल में काम करने वाले लोगों का धन्यवाद किया। बॉलीवुड स्टार्स ने भी इसमें बढ़ चढ़कर हिस्सा लिया। हेमा मालिनी से लेकर प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने ताली-थाली और शंख बजाकर कोरोना कमांडोज का शुक्रिया अदा किया। हेमा मालिनी अभिनेत्री के साथ-साथ मथुरा सांसद भी हैं इसी के नाते उन्होंने ब्रजवासियों का भी धन्यवाद किया और सभी के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की मंगलकामना की। शाम बजते ही हेमा ने शंख बजाया और अपनी बेटी ईशा के साथ थाली बजाती हुई भी दिखाई दीं।
Fully committed to #JantaCurfew as well as the special five mins of thanksgiving to all the medical personnel & all those who are doing so much to keep our country safe from the #Corona - this is me practising blowing the shankh in deference to honorable PM Narendra Modi ji's request. My entire family joined the rest of the nation at 5 pm today. Everyone stay home, stay safe. @narendramodi #fightforcoronavirus😷 #staysafe #stayathome
प्रियंका चोपड़ा का विदेश से ताली बजाने का वीडियो खूब वायरल हो रहा है। प्रियंका ने अमेरिका से कोरोना वायरस के रियल हीरोज़ को सलाम किया। वीडियो में वो बालकनी से ताली बजाती हुई दिखाई दी। इसके साथ उन्होंने कैप्शन भी लिखा- मैं भारत तो नहीं आ सकती लेकिन यहां रहते हुए इस मुहिम में शामिल हो रही हूं। दुनिया भर के सभी लोगों ने ताली-थाली बजाकर उनका धन्यवाद किया जो कोरोना वायरस से खिलाफ एक युद्ध लड़ रहे हैं। पीसी का ये वीडियो लोगों को काफी पसंद आ रहा है।
A lot of Indians across the world like #priyankachopra too joined in the #jantacurfew to thank the crusaders fighting the #CoronaVirus. . It was fun and too a large extent it helped in changing our moods which has been so low. But we still have 15 more days to be United or else we will end up like Italy. If we cooperate, we will be safe or else we might have to go for a lockdown which will be for a very longer duration. Now it never 🇮🇳👍