JanataCurfew: हेमा ने बजाया शंख, प्रियंका ने अमेरिका से बजाई ताली.. देखिए कैसे बॉलीवुड स्टार्स ने कोरोना वॉरियर्स को कहा थैंक्यू

View this post on Instagram

Fully committed to #JantaCurfew as well as the special five mins of thanksgiving to all the medical personnel & all those who are doing so much to keep our country safe from the #Corona - this is me practising blowing the shankh in deference to honorable PM Narendra Modi ji's request. My entire family joined the rest of the nation at 5 pm today. Everyone stay home, stay safe. @narendramodi #fightforcoronavirus😷 #staysafe #stayathome