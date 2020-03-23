JanataCurfew: हेमा ने बजाया शंख, प्रियंका ने अमेरिका से बजाई ताली.. देखिए कैसे बॉलीवुड स्टार्स ने कोरोना वॉरियर्स को कहा थैंक्यू

Neha Gupta
| Updated: 23 Mar 2020, 10:40:14 AM (IST)
  • जनता कर्फ्यू पर बॉलीवुड ने असली नायको का किया शुक्रिया
  • जनता कर्फ्यू पर हेमा मालिनी (Hema Malini) ने शंख बजाकर कोरोना कमांडोज को किया सलाम
  • प्रियंका चोपड़ा (Priyanka Chopra) ने विदेश से निभाया भारतीय का फर्ज

नई दिल्ली | जनता कर्फ्यू के दिन पूरे देश में एक ऐतिहासिक दिन देखने को मिला। पीएम मोदी की अपील के बाद शाम 5 बजे सभी ने कोरोना वायरस के माहौल में काम करने वाले लोगों का धन्यवाद किया। बॉलीवुड स्टार्स ने भी इसमें बढ़ चढ़कर हिस्सा लिया। हेमा मालिनी से लेकर प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने ताली-थाली और शंख बजाकर कोरोना कमांडोज का शुक्रिया अदा किया। हेमा मालिनी अभिनेत्री के साथ-साथ मथुरा सांसद भी हैं इसी के नाते उन्होंने ब्रजवासियों का भी धन्यवाद किया और सभी के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की मंगलकामना की। शाम बजते ही हेमा ने शंख बजाया और अपनी बेटी ईशा के साथ थाली बजाती हुई भी दिखाई दीं।

प्रियंका चोपड़ा का विदेश से ताली बजाने का वीडियो खूब वायरल हो रहा है। प्रियंका ने अमेरिका से कोरोना वायरस के रियल हीरोज़ को सलाम किया। वीडियो में वो बालकनी से ताली बजाती हुई दिखाई दी। इसके साथ उन्होंने कैप्शन भी लिखा- मैं भारत तो नहीं आ सकती लेकिन यहां रहते हुए इस मुहिम में शामिल हो रही हूं। दुनिया भर के सभी लोगों ने ताली-थाली बजाकर उनका धन्यवाद किया जो कोरोना वायरस से खिलाफ एक युद्ध लड़ रहे हैं। पीसी का ये वीडियो लोगों को काफी पसंद आ रहा है।

