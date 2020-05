फोटोशूट में बिना ब्लाउज की साड़ी पहनने पर ट्रोल हुईं अभिनेत्री प्रियंका चोपड़ा, बार-बार संभालती रहीं पल्लू

View this post on Instagram

“Only Priyanka Chopra could bring her insouciance that she carries and take the alluring sultry persona from Bajirao Mastani across oceans and lands with the same surefooted agility on the cover of INSTYLE. Taking the saree global, proud of her identity and the versatility of the saree - a metaphor for her own versatility.The face of India globally.” — The India Modern Icon. @priyankachopra wears a fluid, hand-embroided couture saree in sequins, gota and tiny Swarovski crystals for the June 2019 cover of @instylemagazine. Photography: @robbiefimmano Styling: @juliavonboehm Makeup: @yumi_mori Hair: @harryjoshhair Nails: @pattieyankee #TarunTahiliani #PriyankaChopra #InStyle #InStyleMagazine #TTCouture #Couture #IndiaModern