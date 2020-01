सिंगर नहीं क्रिकेटर बनना चाहते थे 'हार्डी संधू',कबीर खान की मुराद पूरी

View this post on Instagram

Not a lot of you who know me, know that I have played First Class Cricket for Punjab and Under 19’s for India. I’ve played cricket for more than 10 years of my life and Cricket was always my first love. Always wanted to play for the country and wear the Indian Jersey. Circumstances were such that due to injuries, I couldn’t. Life has played a full circle for me, what I couldn’t do in real life doing that for my debut in Bollywood. Grateful for this opportunity to be playing the character of a legend - Madan Lal Sir. #ThisIs83 @ranveersingh @kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone @sarkarshibasish @mantenamadhu #SajidNadiadwala @vishnuinduri @ipritamofficial @reliance.entertainment @fuhsephantom @nadiadwalagrandson @vibrimedia @zeemusiccompany @pvrpictures @83thefilm