अश्लील वीडियो के चलते चर्चाओं में आई थीं Radhika Apte, इस एक्टर को मारा था थप्पड़

#BornOnThisDay #RadhikaApte turns 37! Here's wishing her a #HappyBirthday 🎂



I'm an artist. If I'm required to do a certain job, I'll do it.If you get out of your cocoon and look at world cinema, see what people are doing successfully, you probably won't ask this question. pic.twitter.com/QEGAVld4rh