शादीशुदा है Radhika Apte, 2012 में की थी Benedict Taylor से शादी!

Happy birthday #RadhikaApte #Radhika was born on 07 Sept'1985 in #TamilNadu . She married Benedict Taylor in year 2012.



Actress talks very little about her personal life and is in a long distance relationship with her husband #BenedictTaylor. #Theri #MostEligibleBachelor #RC15 pic.twitter.com/4MCjZkjXpB