Raj Kundra ने बताई Shilpa Shetty से शादी करने की असली वजह, देखिए Video में क्या कह रहे हैं?

View this post on Instagram

Every step of the way, I promise I’ll be by your side❤️ Whenever you need a hug, I’ll be right here, with my arms spread wide🤗 I’ll never stop loving you and believing in you, ‘Coz you are my Sonshine and my pride!😍 Happy 8th birthday, my darling son Viaan-Raj❤️🤗🧿🌈☀️✨ I love you! ~ @rajkundra9 . . . . . #ViaanRajKundra #birthdayboy #happiness #family #blessed #gratitude