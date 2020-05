लॉकडाउन में ऐसा क्या हुआ जो दुपट्टे के सहारे लटकी रकुल प्रीत सिंह

View this post on Instagram

Throwback : when the world wasn’t upside down but I was !! My yoga journey Began in 2018 and since then it’s pure joy to do my practice everyday. Life is all about balance. You don’t always need to be getting things done. Sometimes it’s absolutely ok to shut down , kick back and do nothing. ❤️ @anshukayoga this was the first time I did an inversion 😀