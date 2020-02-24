कंगना की बहन रंगोली ने की सुष्मिता सेन की तारीफ, बच्चा गोद लेने को लेकर कही ये बड़ी बात

बॅालीवुड अभिनेत्री कंगना रनौत की बहन रंगोली चंदेल जल्द ही मां बनने जा रही हैं। बीते दिनों रंगोली ने ट्वीट कर बताया कि वह जल्द ही बच्चा गोद लेने वाली हैं। उन्होंने ट्वीट कर लिखा, 'मैंने और मेरे पति ने एक बच्चा अडॉप्ट करने का फैसला किया है। मैं कपल्स को बच्चा अडॉप्ट करने के लिए प्रोत्साहित करना चाहती हूं, बजाय सरोगेसी के। इसके जरिए उन बच्चों को घर दिलाएं जो पहले से इस दुनिया में हैं और उनका ख्वाब भी पूरा हो जो पेरेंट बनना चाहते हैं।'

I salute Sushmita sen, a mother is a mother to every child not just strictly my gene carrying chromosomes type of mother, media need to encourage parents who go beyond their petty chromosomes type emotions and reach out to a longing little soul 💖 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 23, 2020

इसी के साथ उन्होंने हाल ही एक ट्वीट में एक्ट्रेस सुष्मिता सेन की तारीफ करते हुए लिखा, 'मैं सुष्मिता को सलाम करती हूं। एक मां सभी बच्चों की मां होती है, केवल उसकी नहीं जिसका डीएनए उससे मिलता हो। मीडिया को ऐसे पेरेंट्स का प्रोत्साहन बढ़ाना चाहिए, जिनके लिए बच्चों की आत्मा उनके डीएनए से ज्यादा जरूरी हो।'

In the face of population explosion and environmental crisis many young women and young couples letting go of their desires of being mothers or parents for what??....(contd) https://t.co/2cKFTmuCQY — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 23, 2020

(Contd)...For these rich and famous types who are not willing to adopt why they making new babies in the lab why can’t they adopt babies who are dying of hunger and desperately need homes why selective parenting?? — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 23, 2020

Of course bikau media won’t ask these questions, now they selecting gender of the embryo as well, these rich and famous will go to any length to flash a fake happily ever after pic, fake affairs,fake marriages,fake parenting... — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 23, 2020

सरोगेसी के बजाए बच्चा गोद लें

बता दें रंगोली ने कुछ दिन पहले लिखा था, 'मेरा एक बेटा है और मुझे एक और बच्चे की चाहत थी इसलिए मैंने और मेरे पति ने बच्चा गोद लेने का मन बनाया, मैं बाकी कपल्स को भी यह कहना चाहती हूं कि सरोगेसी के बजाए बच्चा गोद लें, उन लोगों को घर देने की कोशिश करें जो कि पहले से इस दुनिया में हैं और उनके पेरेंट्स बनें। मेरी बहन ने मुझे इसके लिए प्रेरित किया। अजय (रंगोली के पति) और मैंने सारी औपचारिकताएं पूरी कर ली हैं और उम्मीद है कि कुछ समय में हमारी बेटी हमारे पास होगी। कंगना ने उसका नाम गंगा रखा है। एक बच्चे को घर देकर मैं काफी खुश हूं।'