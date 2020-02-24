कंगना की बहन रंगोली ने की सुष्मिता सेन की तारीफ, बच्चा गोद लेने को लेकर कही ये बड़ी बात

Riya Jain
| Updated: 24 Feb 2020, 04:01:59 PM (IST)
कंगना की बहन रंगोली ने की सुष्मिता सेन की तारीफ, बच्चा गोद लेने को लेकर कही ये बड़ी बात
कंगना की बहन रंगोली ने की सुष्मिता सेन की तारीफ, बच्चा गोद लेने को लेकर कही ये बड़ी बात

कंगना रनौत की बहन रंगोली चंदेल ने हाल ही एक ट्वीट में एक्ट्रेस सुष्मिता सेन की तारीफ की।

बॅालीवुड अभिनेत्री कंगना रनौत की बहन रंगोली चंदेल जल्द ही मां बनने जा रही हैं। बीते दिनों रंगोली ने ट्वीट कर बताया कि वह जल्द ही बच्चा गोद लेने वाली हैं। उन्होंने ट्वीट कर लिखा, 'मैंने और मेरे पति ने एक बच्चा अडॉप्ट करने का फैसला किया है। मैं कपल्स को बच्चा अडॉप्ट करने के लिए प्रोत्साहित करना चाहती हूं, बजाय सरोगेसी के। इसके जरिए उन बच्चों को घर दिलाएं जो पहले से इस दुनिया में हैं और उनका ख्वाब भी पूरा हो जो पेरेंट बनना चाहते हैं।'

इसी के साथ उन्होंने हाल ही एक ट्वीट में एक्ट्रेस सुष्मिता सेन की तारीफ करते हुए लिखा, 'मैं सुष्मिता को सलाम करती हूं। एक मां सभी बच्चों की मां होती है, केवल उसकी नहीं जिसका डीएनए उससे मिलता हो। मीडिया को ऐसे पेरेंट्स का प्रोत्साहन बढ़ाना चाहिए, जिनके लिए बच्चों की आत्मा उनके डीएनए से ज्यादा जरूरी हो।'

सरोगेसी के बजाए बच्चा गोद लें

बता दें रंगोली ने कुछ दिन पहले लिखा था, 'मेरा एक बेटा है और मुझे एक और बच्चे की चाहत थी इसलिए मैंने और मेरे पति ने बच्चा गोद लेने का मन बनाया, मैं बाकी कपल्स को भी यह कहना चाहती हूं कि सरोगेसी के बजाए बच्चा गोद लें, उन लोगों को घर देने की कोशिश करें जो कि पहले से इस दुनिया में हैं और उनके पेरेंट्स बनें। मेरी बहन ने मुझे इसके लिए प्रेरित किया। अजय (रंगोली के पति) और मैंने सारी औपचारिकताएं पूरी कर ली हैं और उम्मीद है कि कुछ समय में हमारी बेटी हमारे पास होगी। कंगना ने उसका नाम गंगा रखा है। एक बच्चे को घर देकर मैं काफी खुश हूं।'

related story

बॉलीवुड के मशहूर स्टार्स जिन्होनें किया किसी भी अवॉर्ड शो का हिस्सा बनने से इंकार, जाने इसके पीछे की बड़ी वजह
बॉलीवुड के मशहूर स्टार्स जिन्होनें किया किसी भी अवॉर्ड शो का हिस्सा बनने से इंकार, जाने इसके पीछे की बड़ी वजह
फिल्म 'Tejas' का फर्स्ट लुक जारी, दुश्मनों के छक्के छुड़ाएंगी Kangana Ranaut
फिल्म 'Tejas' का फर्स्ट लुक जारी, दुश्मनों के छक्के छुड़ाएंगी Kangana Ranaut
VIDEO : Kangana Ranaut की बहन Rangoli Chandel ने फिर उड़ाया Alia Bhatt का मजाक

VIDEO : Kangana Ranaut की बहन Rangoli Chandel ने फिर उड़ाया Alia Bhatt का मजाक
कंगना रनौत की बहन ने फिर उड़ाया आलिया भट्ट का मजाक: कह दी ऐसी बता, हो सकता है हंगामा
कंगना रनौत की बहन ने फिर उड़ाया आलिया भट्ट का मजाक: कह दी ऐसी बता, हो सकता है हंगामा
VIDEO : कंगना रनौत को महंगा पड़ा 'जयललिता' का लुक

VIDEO : कंगना रनौत को महंगा पड़ा 'जयललिता' का लुक
कंगना को महंगा पड़ा वजन बढ़ाना, हो रही ये परेशानी, अब ले रही हैं बेस्ट मेडिकल ट्रीटमेंट
कंगना को महंगा पड़ा वजन बढ़ाना, हो रही ये परेशानी, अब ले रही हैं बेस्ट मेडिकल ट्रीटमेंट
खुद से बेहतर कंगना रनौत ने ऐश्वर्या राय को लेकर कही बड़ी बात, जानिए क्यों जयललिता के रोल बताया परफेक्ट
खुद से बेहतर कंगना रनौत ने ऐश्वर्या राय को लेकर कही बड़ी बात, जानिए क्यों जयललिता के रोल बताया परफेक्ट
सलमान की मां, हेमा मालिनी और कंगना की हेयर स्टाइलिश ने इंडस्ट्री में पूरे किए 50 साल, ऐसे मनाया जश्न
सलमान की मां, हेमा मालिनी और कंगना की हेयर स्टाइलिश ने इंडस्ट्री में पूरे किए 50 साल, ऐसे मनाया जश्न
Video: कंगना रनौत ने किया खुलासा, कहा- तीन साल पहले साजिश के तहत मुझे मिलने वाला पद्मश्री प्रियंका को मिला

Video: कंगना रनौत ने किया खुलासा, कहा- तीन साल पहले साजिश के तहत मुझे मिलने वाला पद्मश्री प्रियंका को मिला
करण जौहर और कंगना रनौत की फ्रेंडशिप पर बोली बहन रंगोली, ट्विटर पर कही बड़ी बात
करण जौहर और कंगना रनौत की फ्रेंडशिप पर बोली बहन रंगोली, ट्विटर पर कही बड़ी बात
Panga Box Office Collection Day 3: 'पंगा' को मिला गणतंत्र दिवस का फायदा, कमा डाले इतने करोड़ रुपए
Panga Box Office Collection Day 3: 'पंगा' को मिला गणतंत्र दिवस का फायदा, कमा डाले इतने करोड़ रुपए
कंगना को बधाई देकर बुरी फंसी आलिया भट्ट, रंगोली ने कहा- बहुत मजा आ रहा है
कंगना को बधाई देकर बुरी फंसी आलिया भट्ट, रंगोली ने कहा- बहुत मजा आ रहा है
Kangana Ranaut