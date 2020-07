Saroj Khan की अंतिम इच्छा पूरी करेंगे Remo D'Souza, जिंदगी पर बनेगी बायॉपिक

View this post on Instagram

Got up with a huge pain in my heart ..... on hearing about your demise ,you were an institution in yourself ,the biggest loss to our dance fraternity.... was fortunate to dance under you , dance with you , choreograph you and choreograph with you and direct you .... willl never forget the love and the passion with which u would choreograph each song the passion in your eyes was like never seen before .... thank you for teaching me so much .... you will always be remembered and always in our hearts .....Saroji.... my condolences to the entire family ..... RIP mam