ऋषभ पंत से हॉस्पिटल मिलने पहुंचे अनिल कपूर-अनुपम खेर, बोले- 'हमने उन्हें हंसाया और...'

locationनई दिल्लीPublished: Dec 31, 2022 10:16:30 am

Shweta Bajpai

भारतीय विकेट कीपर बल्लेबाज ऋषभ पंत शुक्रवार को एक बड़े कार हादसे में घायल हो गए, जिसके बाद उन्हें देहरादून के मैक्स अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। फैंस लगातार उनकी सलामती की दुआ मांग रहे हैं और अब अभिनेता अनुपम खेर और अनिल कपूर ऋषभ का हालचाल लेने अस्पताल पहुंचे हैं।

न्यू ईयर के मौके पर अपनी मां को सरप्राइज़ देने जा रहे भारतीय विकेट कीपर बल्लेबाज ऋषभ पंत का शुक्रवार की सुबह उत्तराखंड के रुड़की के पास एक्सीडेंट हो गया, जिसके बाद पंत को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। ऋषभ पंत की स्पाइन और ब्रेन की एमआरआइ रिपोर्ट सामान्य है।
इस बीच अभिनेता अनिल कपूर (Anil Kapoor) व अनुपम खेर (Anupam Kher) पंत से मिलने अस्पताल पहुंचे। ऋषभ पंत से मिलने के बाद अनिल कपूर और अनुपम खेर ने मीडिया को बताया कि "हम ऋषभ पंत से मिले, उनकी माता जी से भी मिले और लोगों से ये अपील करते हैं कि उनके जल्द स्वस्थ होने की दुआ करें।
अनुपम खेर ने आगे कहा कि, 'जैसे ही हमें पता चला कि ऋषभ हॉस्पिटल में हैं, तो हम उन्हें यहां देखने आए। उनकी माता जी से मिले अब वो पहले से से बेहतर हैं। पूरे हिंदुस्तान की दुआएं उनके साथ हैं वो जल्द ही ठीक होंगे। वो फाइटर हैं।'
वहीं अनिल कपूर कहते हैं, 'वो जोश में हैं। हमें जो-जो फिक्र थी, अब वो बिल्कुल नहीं है।'
दोनों ने आगे बताया कि 'हमने उन्हें हंसाया थोड़ा सा हम बॉलीवुड स्टार्स नहीं, बल्कि दोस्त के तौर पर उनसे मिलने गए थे।' अनुपम खेर ने भी ये कहा कि 'मुझे लगता है कि ऐसे समय में मिलने जाना चाहिए। हॉस्पिटल का प्रोटोकॉल फॉलो करते हुए हमने उनसे मुलाकात की।'
पंत अपनी मां को सरप्राइज़ देने के लिए सुबह-सुबह दिल्ली से अपने घर रुड़की के लिए निकले थे। तभी नारसन बॉर्डर पर हम्मदपुर झाल के समीप उनकी कार अनियंत्रित होकर डिवाइडर से टकरा गई।
टक्कर इतनी तेज थी कि कार में आग लग गई। पंत इस हादसे में बाल-बाल बच गए। पुलिस के मुताबिक, झपकी लगने से यह हादसा हुआ। उनकी मर्सिडीज अनियंत्रित होकर डिवाइडर से जा टकराई, जिसके बाद उसमें आग लग गई और पलट गई।
