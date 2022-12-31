ऋषभ पंत से हॉस्पिटल मिलने पहुंचे अनिल कपूर-अनुपम खेर, बोले- 'हमने उन्हें हंसाया और...'

वहीं अनिल कपूर कहते हैं, 'वो जोश में हैं। हमें जो-जो फिक्र थी, अब वो बिल्कुल नहीं है।'
Uttarakhand | Actors Anil Kapoor & Anupam Kher arrived at Max Hospital in Dehradun to meet Cricketer Rishabh Pant, who is admitted there following an accident yesterday
"We met him & his mother. He is stable. Appeal to people to pray for him so that he gets well soon," they say
पंत अपनी मां को सरप्राइज़ देने के लिए सुबह-सुबह दिल्ली से अपने घर रुड़की के लिए निकले थे। तभी नारसन बॉर्डर पर हम्मदपुर झाल के समीप उनकी कार अनियंत्रित होकर डिवाइडर से टकरा गई।
देहरादून में अस्पताल ऋषभ पंत से मिले अनुपम खेर और अनिल कपूर