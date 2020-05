एक्टर Mohit Baghel के देहांत पर अभिनेता Rohan Mehra ने लिखा इमोशनल पत्र, कहा- 'मेरा दिल टूट चुका है'

View this post on Instagram

How uncertain life is ... My one and only friend whom I could rely on has gone forever ... It is unbelievable and heartbreaking 💔 I still remember how we instantly connected when we met for the first time 7 years ago during the shoot of our film Uvaa ... From sharing secrets to supporting each other, you were always there for me bhai ❤️ R.I.P Mohit baghel ⭐️ I will miss you bhai ... I wish R.I.P meant Return If Possible 😇