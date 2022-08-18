scriptsalman khan on the target of trollers BoycottTiger3 is trending on social media | पाकिस्तानी आतंकियों का बचाव करने पर ट्रोलर्स के निशाने पर आए सलमान खान! सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रेंड हुआ #BoycottTiger3 | Patrika News

पाकिस्तानी आतंकियों का बचाव करने पर ट्रोलर्स के निशाने पर आए सलमान खान! सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रेंड हुआ #BoycottTiger3

बीते कुछ समय से बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स लोगों के निशाने पर आ गए हैं, जिसके चलते उनकी फिल्में इसकी भेंट चढ़ रही हैं। सोशल मीडिया पर फिल्मों को बायकॉट करने का मानों ट्रेंड सा चल पड़ा हो। हाल ही में आमिर और अक्षय की फिल्म इसकी भेंट चढ़ गईं। दोनों ही फिल्में बाक्स ऑफिस पर औंधे मुंह गिर गईं। आमिर और अक्षय के बाद अब ट्रोलर्स के निशाने पर भाईजान आ गए हैं और उनकी फिल्म टाइगर 3 को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर बायकॉट की मांग उठ रही है।

August 18, 2022

हर दिन सोशल मीडिया पर 'बायकॉट बॉलीवुड' ट्रेंड हो रहा है और इसका असर बॉक्स ऑफिस पर देखने को मिल रहा है। आमिर खान की फिल्म 'लाल सिंह चड्ढा' और अक्षय कुमार की फिल्म 'रक्षा बंधन' इसका शिकार हुईं। फिल्मों की रिलीज से पहले इनका जमकर विरोध हुआ अब इस लिस्ट में भाई जान का नाम भी शामिल हो गया है।
हाल ही में सलमान खान ने टाइगर 3 की रिलीज डेट को लेकर ऐलान किया था, जिसके बाद अब सोशल मीडिया पर फिल्म के बायकॉट की मांग उठ रही है। सोशल मीडिया पर #BoycottTiger3 पर ट्रेंड कर रहा है। इस मूवी को भी बायकॉट करने की पीछे की वजह दबंग खान के पुराने क्राइम है। ट्रोलर्स इनपर निशाना साधते हुए फिल्म के बायकॉट की मांग कर रहे हैं। उनका एक वीडियो भी वायरल हो रहा है, जिसमें उन पर पाकिस्तानी आतंकियों का बचाव करने का भी आरोप लगा रहा है।
आपको बता दें कि 'टाइगर 3' 21 अप्रैल 2023 को सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज होगी। इससे साफ हो गया है कि भाई जान अगले साल ईद के मौके पर थिएटर में टाइगर के साथ दस्तक देंगे। बता दें कि सलमान और कटरीना स्टारर इस फिल्म का पहला पार्ट ‘एक था टाइगर’ साल 2012 में रिलीज हुआ था। फिल्म के पांच साल के बाद 2017 में ‘टाइगर जिंदा है’ रिलीज हुई थी। दोनों ही फिल्में हिट साबित हुई थीं, जिसके बाद अब फैंस तीसरे पार्ट का इंतजार कर रहे हैं।
