जब शूटिंग के बीच Sushant Singh Rajput ने Sanjana Sanghi के साथ किया था ऐसा काम, एक्ट्रेस ने शेयर किया Video

नई दिल्ली। बॉलीवुड एक्टर सुशांत सिंह राजपूत (Sushant Singh Rajput death) की मौत के एक महीना का समय बीत बीत चुका है। लेकिन एक्टर की मौत के कारणों का खुलासा अभी तक नही हो पाया है। सुशांत की मौत के बाद फैंस से लेकर उनके सबसे नजदीक रहने वाले लोग काफी मिस कर रहे है। इन्ही के बीच सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की को-स्टार संजना सांघी (Sanjana Sanghi) भी उन्हें याद कर रही हैं।
Remember I said, right when we’d get a breather in the middle of tough scenes, he’d say, “Chal, Thoda Dance Karein?” This is what I meant. I never understood what people meant by “bittersweet” memories really, until we lost him. I do now. Seeing or reliving any of these memories, is just as bitter and tough, as it is calming and sweet.
अभी हाल ही में एक्ट्रेस ने सुंशात को याद करते हुए 'दिल बेचारा' (Dil Bechara) की शूटिंग से जुड़ा एक वीडियो शेयर किया है, जिसमें वह सुशांत सिंह राजपूत (Sushant Singh Rajput Dance With Sanjana Sanghi)के साथ शूटिंग के वक्त मस्ती करते नजर आ रही हैं। एक्ट्रेस (Sanjana Sanghi share video)ने अपने वीडियो को शेयर करते हुए बताया कि जब हम फिल्म की शूटिंग के बीच अराम करते थे तो वह कहते थे कि चल डांस करते हैं।
. “Seri, Kizie Basu?” He’d ask after every rehearsal and all I could ever say was “Seri, Immanuel Rajkumar Junior!❤️” on repeat. It was a sublime joy to witness Sushant do what he does best - be absolute poetry in motion ; to learn from and along with him through our journey together. Here’s taking you into a day on our set, and what shooting this song with Sushant & Farah Ma’am was like. A Behind The Scenes from #DilBecharaTitleTrack #SushantSinghRajput @farahkhankunder @castingchhabra @arrahman @amitabhbhattacharyaofficial @foxstarhindi @disneyplushotstarvip @sonymusicindia
संजना सांघी (Sanjana Sanghi) द्वारा साझा किये गए इस वीडियो में सुशांत सिंह राजपूत (sushant singh rajput romantic dance) एक रोमांटिक अंदाज में नजर आ रहे है। जिसमें दोनों का डांस काफी अच्छा लग रहा है। इस वीडियो को शेयर करते हुए एक्ट्रेस(Sanjana Sanghi share post) ने लिखा, "याद है मैंने कहा था कि जब हमें कुछ मुश्किल सीन के बीच राहत की सांस मिलती तो वो कहते, "चल थोड़ा डांस करें?"
Life, indeed, is seri-real. 2 years ago, July 9th 2018, was the first day of Sushant & Sanjana, becoming Manny & Kizie in front of the camera, on set in Jamshedpur. My life since that day, has never been the same for a second. Kizie & Manny truly believed there never will be a greater love than their’s, but the love all of you, all over the world have shown us? It really does come close. It feels like a long, warm embrace. Thank you for loving, crying and smiling with #DilBecharaTrailer Lekin picture? Abhi baaki hai. ( #SwipeRight for some moments from our time on set I found from the archives. ) Aur haan! Ek Aur baat! It’s not Kissy, it’s Kizie. ZZZZZ. Seri, Immanuel Rajkumar Junior? 💔 @castingchhabra 🌍💛
आज मुझे वो सब दाय आ रहा है कि क्यो लोग कहते है कि कड़वी और मीठी यादें ही लोगों से जुड़ा करती है। जब तक हम उन्हें खो ना दें। लेकिन अब मुझे एहसास हो रहा है कि इन यादों को देखना उतना ही कड़वा और मुश्किल है जितनी ये शांत और मीठी हैं।"
बता दें कि फिल्म 'दिल बेचारा' (Dil Bechara) सुशांत सिंह राजपूत (Sushant Singh Rajput last movie) का आखिरी फिल्म थी जिसमें संजना सांघी (Sanjana Sanghi) लीड रोल में थी। सुशांत सिंह की मौत के बाद लोग इस फिल्म को बड़े पर्दे पर देखने की मांग कर रहे है लोकिन आज के हालात को देखते हुए इसे बड़े पर्दे पर रिलीज करना संभव नही है इसलिए जल्द ही यह फिल्म ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्म पर रिलीज होने वाली है। इस फिल्म का ट्रेलर रिलीज होते ही फैंस का दिल जीत लिया था, अब फैंस भी इस फिल्म को देखने के लिए काफी एक्साइटेड हैं।
बता दे कि यह फिल्म दो कैंसर के मरीजों की जिंदगी पर अधारित है। यह फिल्म की कहानी जॉन ग्रीन के उपन्यास 'द फॉल्ट इन ऑर स्टार्स' से ली गई है।