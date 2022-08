Shah Rukh Khan ने भरी महफिल में मुंबई के पूर्व पुलिस कमिश्नर के लिए कह दी ऐसी बात, वायरल हो गया Video

Intro of SRK at #Umang2022 🔥 >>>all actror and Actress.



Also the reaction of all the celebrities when Shah Rukh Khan enters on the stage is just like they are seeing the sun in the morning 🥺😍 #ShahRukhKhan𓀠 #SRK #Umang2022 pic.twitter.com/wdRo3dH6dK