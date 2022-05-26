'मेरे घर में 30-40 लाख रुपये की TV हैं', Shah Rukh Khan की इस बात पर यूजर्स कर रहे ऐसे कमेंट्स

Shahrukh is a man of comparison and lots of ego. He is having that habit of proud show off.Aamir Khan never that he is a super star, but he is and infact he is more talented than SRK. Big B won't say that he is a king of bollywood but SRK does. So don't be fantastic for this man.— Anadishwar Tripathi (@AnadishwarT) May 25, 2022