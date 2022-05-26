scriptShah Rukh Khan Said I Have Tv Worth 30 40 Lakh People Started Comment | 'मेरे घर में 30-40 लाख रुपये की TV हैं', Shah Rukh Khan की इस बात पर यूजर्स कर रहे ऐसे कमेंट्स | Patrika News

'मेरे घर में 30-40 लाख रुपये की TV हैं', Shah Rukh Khan की इस बात पर यूजर्स कर रहे ऐसे कमेंट्स

शाहरुख खान (Shah Rukh Khan) एक ऐसे कलाकार हैं जिनकी करोड़ों में फैन फॉलोइंग हैं, लेकिन हाल में उनका एक ऐसा वीडियो तेजी से वायरह हो रहा है, जिसपर बाकि यूजर्स से साथ उनके फैंस भी कमेंट्स कर रहे हैं.

Published: May 26, 2022 10:40:30 am

बॉलीवुड के किंग कहने जाने वाले शाहरुख खान (Shah Rukh Khan) इन दिनों अपनी फिल्म 'पठान' और 'डंकी' को लेकर सुर्खियों बटोर रहे हैं. साथ ही वो अपनी फिल्म की शूटिंग में काफी व्यस्त चल रही हैं. इस बीच शाहरुख खान का एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर काफी तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है, जिसके बाद यूजर्स अपनी प्रतिक्रिया जाहिर कर रहे हैं. दरअसल, शाहरुख बीते 23 मई को दिल्ली में एक इवेंट में शामिल हुए थे. इसी दौरान उन्होंने मीडिया से बातचीत करते हुए अपने घर 'मन्नत' को लेकर काफी बातें की.
'मेरे घर में 30-40 लाख रुपये की TV हैं', Shah Rukh Khan की इस बात पर यूजर्स कर रहे ऐसे कमेंट्स
'मेरे घर में 30-40 लाख रुपये की TV हैं', Shah Rukh Khan की इस बात पर यूजर्स कर रहे ऐसे कमेंट्स
इसी बीच उन्होंने ये भी बताया कि उनके घर में 30 से 40 लाख रुपये के टीवी ही लगे हैं, जिसे सुनने के बाद यूजर्स उनको जमकर ट्रोल कर रहे हैं. इवेंट के दौरान शाहरुख ने कहा कि 'मेरे घर के लिविंग एरिया में एक टीवी है और एक मेरे बेडरूम में है. एक टीवी मेरे छोटे बेटे अबराम के कमरे में है और आर्यन के कमरे में भी एक है. इसके अलावा मेरी बेटी के कमरे में एक अलग टीवी है. इस हिसाब से घर में लगभग 11-12 टेलीविजन लगे हुए हैं'. एक्टर ने आगे कहा कि ‘हर टेलीविजन की कीमत करीब एक लाख या डेढ़ लाख रुपये के करीब है. उस हिसाब से मैंने टीवी पर करीब 30-40 लाख रुपये खर्च किए हैं’.
यह भी पढ़ें

'Big B आप मजाक कर रहे हैं?', जब फैंस की सोच से परे Amitabh Bachchan ने KRK को लेकर किया ऐसा ट्वीट

वहीं शाहरुख का ये वीडियो अब सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से वायरल हो रही है, जिसपर को लेकर उनको ट्रोल किया जा रहा है और साथ ही यूजर्स अपनी प्रतिक्रियाएं भी दे रहे हैं. एक यूजर लिखता है कि 'इतने का तो हमारा पूरा घर होगा'. वहीं दूसरा यूजर लिखता है कि 'मैं तो अब गरीब महसूस कर रहा हूं'. वहीं तीसरा लिखता है कि 'शाहरुख को शो ऑफ करने की आदत है, जो कभी नहीं जाएगी'. इसके अलावा एक अन्य यूजर लिखाता है कि 'मेरे घर में 20 से 25 हजार का टीवी हैं, लेकिन मुझे याद नहीं की इस टीवी पर शाहरुख की फिल्म कब देखी थी'.
इसके अलावा भी एक यूजर ने लिखा कि 'मेरे घर में 15 हजार का टीवी है, लेकिन सेम ही चीज दिखाता है, जो आप अपने घर में बैठ कर देखते हैं'. इसके अलावा शाहरुख ने बताया था कि 'वो अपनी पत्नी की मर्जी के बगैर घर के इंटीरियर में कुछ भी बदलाव नहीं कर सकते हैं'. एक्टर ने कहा कि 'मन्नत के अंदरूनी हिस्सों के साथ बदलाव करने की अनुमति किसी को भी नहीं है, क्योंकि इसे उनकी पत्नी गौरी खान ने बड़ी बारीकी से डिजाइन किया है'. वहीं अगर शाहरुख के वर्कफ्रंट की बात करें तो शाहरुख को आखिरी बार फिल्म ‘जीरो’ में देखा गया था, जो कि उस साल उनकी सबसे बड़ी फ्लॉप फिल्म साबित हुई थी.
यह भी पढ़ें

Kourtney Kardashian की शादी में खर्च हुए होश उड़ाने लायक करोड़ों रुपये, वेडिंग ड्रेस को देख भड़के यूजर्स

newsletter

Vandana Saini

Home / Entertainment / Bollywood

अगली खबर

right-arrow

आमिर खान की इस फिल्म में साइड रोल के लिए अक्षय कुमार ने दिया था ऑडिशन, इस वजह से हुए थे रिजेक्ट

आमिर खान की इस फिल्म में साइड रोल के लिए अक्षय कुमार ने दिया था ऑडिशन, इस वजह से हुए थे रिजेक्ट

सबसे लोकप्रिय

1
भारतीय रेसलर Veer Mahaan को WWE रिंग में पटक-पटक कर 'मारा' गया, मेन इवेंट में मची तबाही
2
शनि जयंती कर्क, वृश्चिक, कुंभ, मकर और मीन वालों के लिए खास, इन उपायों से मिलेगा लाभ
3
अचानक इतनी सस्ती हो गई ईंट, कहीं सस्ते दाम आपके घर की नींव तो नहीं कर रहे कमजोर, जानें नई कीमतें
4
अचानक इतनी सस्ती हो गई ईंट, कहीं सस्ते दाम आपके घर की नींव तो नहीं कर रहे कमजोर, जानें नई कीमतें
5
95 साल की मां की ममता के आगे मौत ने भी टेक दिए घुटने, 75 के बेटे और 95 की मां की ईमोशनल स्टोरी रूला देगी
6
26 दिनों तक मेष राशि में रहेंगे शुक्र देव, इस अवधि में 5 राशियों पर खूब बरसेगा प्यार और पैसा

शानदार खबरें

शनि जयंती कर्क, वृश्चिक, कुंभ, मकर और मीन वालों के लिए खास, इन उपायों से मिलेगा लाभ
शनि जयंती कर्क, वृश्चिक, कुंभ, मकर और मीन वालों के लिए खास, इन उपायों से मिलेगा लाभ
भारतीय रेसलर Veer Mahaan को WWE रिंग में पटक-पटक कर 'मारा' गया, मेन इवेंट में मची तबाही
भारतीय रेसलर Veer Mahaan को WWE रिंग में पटक-पटक कर 'मारा' गया, मेन इवेंट में मची तबाही
26 दिनों तक मेष राशि में रहेंगे शुक्र देव, इस अवधि में 5 राशियों पर खूब बरसेगा प्यार और पैसा
26 दिनों तक मेष राशि में रहेंगे शुक्र देव, इस अवधि में 5 राशियों पर खूब बरसेगा प्यार और पैसा
अचानक इतनी सस्ती हो गई ईंट, कहीं सस्ते दाम आपके घर की नींव तो नहीं कर रहे कमजोर, जानें नई कीमतें
अचानक इतनी सस्ती हो गई ईंट, कहीं सस्ते दाम आपके घर की नींव तो नहीं कर रहे कमजोर, जानें नई कीमतें
kidney Damage Causes: क्रिएटिनिन लेवल हाई होते ही डैमेज हो सकती है किडनी, जानिए कितना होना चाहिए शरीर में creatinine level
kidney Damage Causes: क्रिएटिनिन लेवल हाई होते ही डैमेज हो सकती है किडनी, जानिए कितना होना चाहिए शरीर में creatinine level
shareबड़ी खबरेंshareचुनाव 2022shareअगली खबर

Newsletters

epatrikaGet the daily edition

Follow Us

epatrikaepatrikaepatrikaepatrikaepatrika

Download Partika Apps

epatrikaepatrika

Top Categories

बॉलीवुड
बिजनेस
फाइनेंस
कार
धर्म/ज्योतिष
स्वास्थ्य
राष्ट्रीय
राजनीति
घरेलू और प्राकृतिक उपचार
उत्तर प्रदेश समाचार

Trending Topics

यूपी विधानसभा चुनाव 2022भारतीय राष्ट्रीय कांग्रेसकोरोना वायरसअमित शाहनरेन्द्र मोदीयोगी आदित्यनाथ

Trending Stories

बुध जल्द वृषभ राशि में होंगे मार्गी, इन 4 राशियों के लिए बेहद शुभ समय, बनेगा हर कामज्योतिष: रूठे हुए भाग्य का फिर से पाना है साथ तो करें ये 3 आसन से कामजून का महीना किन 4 राशियों की चमकाएगा किस्मत और धन-धान्य के खोलेगा मार्ग, जानेंमान्यता- इस एक मंत्र के हर अक्षर में छुपा है ऐश्वर्य, समृद्धि और निरोगी काया प्राप्ति का राजराजस्थान में देर रात उत्पात मचा सकता है अंधड़, ओलावृष्टि की भी संभावनाVeer Mahan जिसनें WWE में मचा दिया है कोहराम, क्या बनेंगे भारत के तीसरे WWE चैंपियनफटाफट बनवा लीजिए घर, कम हो गए सरिया के दाम, जानिए बिल्डिंग मटेरियल के नए रेटशादी के 3 दिन बाद तक दूल्हा-दुल्हन नहीं जा सकते टॉयलेट! वजह जानकर हैरान हो जाएंगे आप

बड़ी खबरें

पाकिस्तान में गृहयुद्ध जैसे हालात, लाखों समर्थकों संग डी-चौक पहुंचे इमरान खान, लोगों ने फूंका मेट्रो स्टेशन, राजधानी में सड़कों पर सेनाउद्धव के एक और मंत्री पर ED का शिकंजा, महाराष्ट्र के परिवहन मंत्री अनिल परब के घर प्रवर्तन निदेशालय का छापाKashmir On Alert: जम्मू-कश्मीर के कुपवाड़ा में लश्कर के 3 आतंकी ढेर, सभी सशस्त्र बलों की छुट्टियाँ रद्दBy election in Five States: पांच राज्यों की तीन लोकसभा और सात विधानसभा सीटों पर उपचुनाव का ऐलान, इस दिन होगी वोटिंगUP Budget 2022 Live : योगी कैबिनेट की बैठक में बजट प्रस्ताव को मंजूरीदिल्ली के नए उपराज्यपाल विनय सक्सेना आज संभालेंगे पद, सामने होंगी बड़ी चुनौतियांभारतीयों से कभी नहीं मांगेंगे रहम की भीख, आजादी के लिए संघर्ष जारी रहेगा: यासीन मलिक की पत्नी के 'आतंकी' बोलयासीन मलिक ने किया आइडिया ऑफ इंडिया पर हमला, महात्मा गांधी से तुलना करने पर भड़के जज
Privacy Policy
Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)
This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct
About Us
Grievance Policy
Copyright © 2021 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.