'मेरे घर में 30-40 लाख रुपये की TV हैं', Shah Rukh Khan की इस बात पर यूजर्स कर रहे ऐसे कमेंट्स

'Big B आप मजाक कर रहे हैं?', जब फैंस की सोच से परे Amitabh Bachchan ने KRK को लेकर किया ऐसा ट्वीट
#ShahRukhKhan has TVs worth 30-40 lakhs in his home. 🤯— Ashish Pareek (@pareektweets) May 24, 2022
I feel poor now.#SRK #KingKhan #LG @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/yrkhSbLkuc
वहीं शाहरुख का ये वीडियो अब सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से वायरल हो रही है, जिसपर को लेकर उनको ट्रोल किया जा रहा है और साथ ही यूजर्स अपनी प्रतिक्रियाएं भी दे रहे हैं. एक यूजर लिखता है कि 'इतने का तो हमारा पूरा घर होगा'. वहीं दूसरा यूजर लिखता है कि 'मैं तो अब गरीब महसूस कर रहा हूं'. वहीं तीसरा लिखता है कि 'शाहरुख को शो ऑफ करने की आदत है, जो कभी नहीं जाएगी'. इसके अलावा एक अन्य यूजर लिखाता है कि 'मेरे घर में 20 से 25 हजार का टीवी हैं, लेकिन मुझे याद नहीं की इस टीवी पर शाहरुख की फिल्म कब देखी थी'.
Shahrukh is a man of comparison and lots of ego. He is having that habit of proud show off.Aamir Khan never that he is a super star, but he is and infact he is more talented than SRK. Big B won't say that he is a king of bollywood but SRK does. So don't be fantastic for this man.— Anadishwar Tripathi (@AnadishwarT) May 25, 2022
We have a TV worth 15k, and works fine and all the family members enjoy it..— Anil Kumar (@akumarg85) May 25, 2022
I have a TV costs 20-25K. I don't remember when was the last time I watched a SRK movie on it...!! 😅— Murali ಮೋಹನ್ (@Murali_MohanS) May 25, 2022
hahahaha i also have LG AC in my room, my father room and my son room which gives same cool air what SRK get in his house. Even my LG tv also showing same content what SRK all this TV have. OMG either SRK became Poor or i became Rich 😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀— Sai Ram (@SaiRam50523881) May 25, 2022
इसके अलावा भी एक यूजर ने लिखा कि 'मेरे घर में 15 हजार का टीवी है, लेकिन सेम ही चीज दिखाता है, जो आप अपने घर में बैठ कर देखते हैं'. इसके अलावा शाहरुख ने बताया था कि 'वो अपनी पत्नी की मर्जी के बगैर घर के इंटीरियर में कुछ भी बदलाव नहीं कर सकते हैं'. एक्टर ने कहा कि 'मन्नत के अंदरूनी हिस्सों के साथ बदलाव करने की अनुमति किसी को भी नहीं है, क्योंकि इसे उनकी पत्नी गौरी खान ने बड़ी बारीकी से डिजाइन किया है'. वहीं अगर शाहरुख के वर्कफ्रंट की बात करें तो शाहरुख को आखिरी बार फिल्म ‘जीरो’ में देखा गया था, जो कि उस साल उनकी सबसे बड़ी फ्लॉप फिल्म साबित हुई थी.
Agar Sundar Pichai... bhi aise batane lag gya toh SRK bhi aisa feel karega kya...
Jo Hai so Hai...So, Don't feel anything— ᘻᗩᘉᓰSᕼ 𝗦IᑎGᕼ ᒪᗩᗰᗷᗩ (@MS_Lamba) May 25, 2022