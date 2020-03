21 दिनों के लॉकडाउन में शरीर को स्वास्थ्य रखने के लिए Shilpa Shetty ने बनाया डायट प्लान

View this post on Instagram

In association with the #FitIndia movement, the @shilpashettyapp has made its premium ‘21-day Weight Loss program’ absolutely FREE for all new and existing users. To help you stay relaxed and calm in these days, the ‘Meditation for Relaxation program’ will also be FREE for all users. Invest your time in your physical and mental health during this 21-day lockdown and this pandemic engulfing us. I’m doing my bit to make sure you don’t let your health and fitness take a backseat. Will you do your bit too? ~ Thank you, Sir @kiren.rijiju! @official.fitindia ~ Stay at home, stay safe, and stay fit. To download the Shilpa Shetty App, head to my InstaStories! . . . . #SwasthRahoMastRaho #FitIndiaMovement #GetFit2020 #staysafe #stayhome #stayfit