लॉकडाउन के दौरान शिल्पा शेट्टी ने तैयार की हेल्दी शकरकंद की आसान रेसिपी, शरीर के लिए है फायदेमंद

When kids are home all day long, a parent is bound to hear, "I'm so hungry! Can I get something to eat?" Here's the perfect solution! You can make these healthy and yummy Potato-&-Sweet-Potato chips at home and store them in an airtight container for all those snack cravings. It's devoid of any harmful ingredients that can be dangerous for your child. Also, these are baked chips! Nothing to worry about even if the kids clean off a little more than they should. Happy snacking! #SwasthRahoMastRaho #TastyThursday #GetFit2020 #stayhome #staysafe #healthyeating #cleaneating #potatochips #healthychips #snacktime