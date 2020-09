शिवसेना के कार्यकर्ताओं ने कंगना रनौत पर बरसाए जूते और चप्पल, मुंबई की तुलना की थी POK से

View this post on Instagram

Now what you say about this??? The actress has Recently gets into the Tiff as she tweeted and wrote Raut is openly threatening her to not return to Mumbai if she has no faith in Mumbai Police. Kangana also wrote that Mumbai now looks like Pakistan Occupied Kashmir to her.... And these are the aftereffects? #kanganaranaut #kangana #sushant #sushantsinghrajputfans #ripsushantsinghrajput💔 #ripsushantsinghrajput #bollywood #bollywoodupdates #tadkabollywood #punjabkesari . . @tadka_bollywood_