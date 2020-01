सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा को पहली फिल्म के लिए प्रियंका चोपड़ा के साथ काम करने का मिला था मौका, जानिए क्यों किया मना?

View this post on Instagram

An absolute honor to be able to paint the big screen with the shades of bravery & sacrifice. Paying an ode to the journey of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) and bringing the UNTOLD TRUE STORY with #Shershaah. Releasing 3rd July, 2020. @kiaraaliaadvani #VishnuVaradhan @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @shabbirboxwalaofficial @ajay1059 @harrygandhi @somenmishra @dharmamovies @kaashent