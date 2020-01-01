'स्लट जैसे कपड़े पहने हैं और मीटू को लेकर बातें करती हो', लोगों के ऐसे कमेंट पढ़ गुस्से से तिलमिलाई सिंगर, ऐसे सुनाई खरी- खोटी

बॅालीवुड इंडस्ट्री की चर्चित सिंगर सोना मोहापात्रा ( Sona Mohapatra ) अक्सर अपने विवादित बयानों को लेकर सुर्खियों में रहती हैं। बड़े- बड़े सिंगर्स पर यौन शोषण का आरोप लगा चुकी सोना ने न्यू ईयर के मौके पर स्विमसूट में कुछ तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर अपलोड की। इसके बाद वह एक बार फिर ट्रोल होना शुरू हो गई हैं।

I shared some last evening & ppl wrote in saying “wearing slut clothes & then saying #MeToo ?! “. Some felt let down, “thought you were a serious person?!”. Many sent ❤️& 🔥. I refuse to fit in to any box, just like I refuse to suck in my well earned belly.2020 here I Come! pic.twitter.com/Hx7uOvvYqt — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) December 31, 2019

Grateful for all writing in.The first category of people show themselves to the rest of the world & hopefully someone in their life’s will teach them the concept of ‘consent’ & how clothes or lack of them doesn’t justify anyone attacking a woman. 2020 here I Come. #SonaOnTheRocks pic.twitter.com/VrsJLggMKc — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) December 31, 2019

The second category of people should throw away any notion of me living up to their idea of a intense, thinking, serious, loving & therefore only khadi or fully covered woman, your Sanskari’pan or idea of ‘worthy woman’ is not mine,no apologies from me therefore. #SonaOnTheRocks pic.twitter.com/bshtgojLMu — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) December 31, 2019

उनकी तस्वीरों पर लोगों ने आप्त्तिजनक कमेंट करना शुरू कर दिया। एक ने उन्हें स्लट तक कह दिया। जिसके बाद सोना ( sona mohapatra twitter ) ने ट्विटर पर इन ट्रोलर्स को जमकर लताडा़। उन्होंने कैप्शन में लिखा, मैंने अपनी आखिरी शाम की कुछ तस्वीरें लोगों के साथ शेयर की और उन्होंने बदले में लिखा, स्लट जैसे कपड़े पहने हैं और मीटू को लेकर बातें करती हो कुछ को बहुत शर्मनाक महसूस हुआ और उन्होंने लिखा, मुझे लगा तुम एक सीरियस इंसान हो। कुछ ने लिखा कि मैं कहीं फिट नहीं बैठती। लेकिन मुझे अब किसी से फर्क नहीं पड़ता। 2020 मैं आ रही हूं।

Maybe so in the place you come from & had the privilege to grow up in Sapna. It is not so ‘liberal’ in most parts of our country & the world in fact. So let people do their thing. You do yours. Running down others, women & their acts of defiance, saying ‘shit’ doesn’t befit you https://t.co/lBqArs6Wxb — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) December 31, 2019

you are making false equivalence’s through & through Ms Sapna, also name calling & getting personal dragging my film into it. I wish you more sense & less bitterness 2020. https://t.co/UDqiH0MlEb — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) December 31, 2019

इसके अलावा भी सोना ने दो ट्वीट्स जारी कर यह साबित कर दिया कि उन्हें नाकारात्मक लोगों से अब कोई फर्क नहीं पड़ता। गौरतलब है कि पिछले दिनों सोना ने मशहूर संगीतकार अनु मलिक पर यौन शोषण का आरोप लगाया था। इसके बाद उन्हें रिएलिटी शो इंडियन आइडल के जज की कुर्सी से हटा दिया गया। सोना और कई सिंगर्स पर संगीन आरोप लगा चुकी हैं।