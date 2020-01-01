'स्लट जैसे कपड़े पहने हैं और मीटू को लेकर बातें करती हो', लोगों के ऐसे कमेंट पढ़ गुस्से से तिलमिलाई सिंगर, ऐसे सुनाई खरी- खोटी

Riya Jain
| Updated: 01 Jan 2020, 10:32:30 AM (IST)
सोना मोहापात्रा ( sona mohapatra twitter ) ने ट्विटर पर इन ट्रोलर्स को जमकर लताडा़।

बॅालीवुड इंडस्ट्री की चर्चित सिंगर सोना मोहापात्रा ( Sona Mohapatra ) अक्सर अपने विवादित बयानों को लेकर सुर्खियों में रहती हैं। बड़े- बड़े सिंगर्स पर यौन शोषण का आरोप लगा चुकी सोना ने न्यू ईयर के मौके पर स्विमसूट में कुछ तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर अपलोड की। इसके बाद वह एक बार फिर ट्रोल होना शुरू हो गई हैं।

 

 

उनकी तस्वीरों पर लोगों ने आप्त्तिजनक कमेंट करना शुरू कर दिया। एक ने उन्हें स्लट तक कह दिया। जिसके बाद सोना ( sona mohapatra twitter ) ने ट्विटर पर इन ट्रोलर्स को जमकर लताडा़। उन्होंने कैप्शन में लिखा, मैंने अपनी आखिरी शाम की कुछ तस्वीरें लोगों के साथ शेयर की और उन्होंने बदले में लिखा, स्लट जैसे कपड़े पहने हैं और मीटू को लेकर बातें करती हो कुछ को बहुत शर्मनाक महसूस हुआ और उन्होंने लिखा, मुझे लगा तुम एक सीरियस इंसान हो। कुछ ने लिखा कि मैं कहीं फिट नहीं बैठती। लेकिन मुझे अब किसी से फर्क नहीं पड़ता। 2020 मैं आ रही हूं।

 

 

इसके अलावा भी सोना ने दो ट्वीट्स जारी कर यह साबित कर दिया कि उन्हें नाकारात्मक लोगों से अब कोई फर्क नहीं पड़ता। गौरतलब है कि पिछले दिनों सोना ने मशहूर संगीतकार अनु मलिक पर यौन शोषण का आरोप लगाया था। इसके बाद उन्हें रिएलिटी शो इंडियन आइडल के जज की कुर्सी से हटा दिया गया। सोना और कई सिंगर्स पर संगीन आरोप लगा चुकी हैं।

