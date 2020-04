रामायण विवाद: सोनाक्षी सिन्हा से यूजर ने किया रामायण को लेकर सवाल,एक्ट्रेस ने दिया मुंहतोड़ जबाब..

View this post on Instagram

Its #WorldHappinessDay, and dancing makes me happy!!! let's come together & fight #Corona, by finding something that makes us happy, and that we can do at home! #JantaCurfew is a step in the right direction.Stay home, avoid panic buying, and help senior citizens stock up their daily needs. Let's follow the guidelines and spread some smiles! (This is a throwback from the past. I am at home at present)