Sonakshi Sinha डॉक्टरों के लिए 1000 PPE किट इकट्ठा करने की चला रही हैं मुहिम

Its time for us to become warriors in this #WarAgainstCovid19... woh bhi ghar baithe baithe! Lets come together and make sure we can provide our healthcare workers with what they need the most at this time - PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) kits. I have partnered with Tring (Instagram @tring.india) #ManishMundra and @atulkasbekar to raise donations for 1000 PPE kits which are in immediate need across India for our doctors and medical staff. Log onto www.tring.co.in and go to my profile to donate. LINK IN BIO! You can donate as an individual, as a family or even as a group of friends in this quest to save the world! Let's all join the #WarAgainstCovid19 and #UniteForHumanity #IndiaFightsCorona