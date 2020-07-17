Sushant Singh Rajput सुसाइड केस पर आया नया मोड़, एक्टर के मनोचिकित्सक से पूछताछ करने पहुंची बांद्रा पुलिस

14 जुलाई को हुई थी सुशांत सिंह राजपूत(Sushant Singh Rajput death) की मौत

Sushant Singh Rajput के पोस्टमार्टम में दम घुटने को उनकी मौत की वजह बताया गया था

नई दिल्ली। सुशांत सिंह राजपूत(Sushant Singh Rajput) की मौत के हुए 1 महिना से ज्यादा का वक्त बीत चुका है। लेकिन अभी तक सुशांत की मौत(sushant singh rajput police investigation) के कारणों की गुत्थी सुलझ नही पाई है। मुंबई पुलिस तेजी से इससे जुड़े लोगों से सुराग जोड़ने की कोशिश में लगी हुई है। सुशांत से जुड़े लोगों की पूछताछ करने के बाद अब पुलिस (Sushant Singh Rajput's Psychiatrist's Statement to Police)अब एक अन्य मनोचिकित्सक का बयान दर्ज करने के लिए पहुचीं है जो एक्टर का इलाज कर रहे थे।

बता दें कि सुशांत सिंह राजपूत(Sushant Singh Rajput died by asphyxia due to hanging) की मौत का कारण पोस्टमार्टम में दम घुटना बताया गया था। और पुलिस जांच की जांच के दौरान भी सुशांत की मौत की वजह आत्महत्या ही पाई गई है, अब इस बात की जांच की जा रही है कि आखिर सुशांत के पास कौन सी वजह थी जिसके चलते उन्होनें मौत को गले लगाना सही समझा।

Still struggling to face my emotions.. an irreparable numbness in my heart . You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it . You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore. I know you’re in a much more peaceful place now. The moon, the stars, the galaxies would’ve welcomed “the greatest physicist “with open arms . Full of empathy and joy, you could lighten up a shooting star - now, you are one . I will wait for you my shooting star and make a wish to bring you back to me. You were everything a beautiful person could be, the greatest wonder that the world has seen . My words are incapable of expressing the love we have and I guess you truly meant it when you said it is beyond both of us. You loved everything with an open heart, and now you’ve shown me that our love is indeed exponential. Be in peace Sushi. 30 days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you.... Eternally connected To infinity and beyond

साथ ही इस केस से जुड़ी उन सभी चीजों पर बारीकी से नजर रखी जा रही है जो सुशांत की मौत की वजह बन सकती हैं। सुशांत(investigating Sushant Singh Rajput's case) के उन मनोचिकित्सक (Psychiatrist's Statement to Police) का बयान दर्ज किया जा रहा है जिससे कई बड़ी जानकारिया सामने आ सकती हैं।बता दें कि अब तक कुल 36 लोगों से मुंबई पुलिस पूछताछ कर चुकी है। हालांकि इनसे कोई पुख्ता जानकारी सामने नहीं आई है।

इधर लगातार हो रही सुशांत मौत(Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.) की देरी से लोग सीबीआई जांच की मांग कर रहे हैं। हाल ही में दिवंगत एक्टर सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की गर्लफ्रेंड रिया चक्रवर्ती ने भी एक ट्वीट के जरिए अमित शाह से सीबीआई जांच करने की मांग की है। इसके अलावा बॉलीवुड के दिग्गज एक्टर शेखर सुमन भी सुशांत की मौत को लेकर सरकार से अपील कर रहे है।

बता दें की लगातार सुशांत के सुसाइड केस ( Voice Raise For Sushant CBI Inquiry ) में सीबीआई की मांग के लिए आवाज़ उठ रही है। इसके लिए ना केवल फैस बल्कि बॉलिवुड के स्टार्स से लेकर राजनीति के बड़े बड़े नेता आगे आए है। महाभारत की एक्ट्रेस और बीजेपी सांसद रूपा गांगुली ( Rupa Ganguli Also want CBI Inquiry) ने भी सुशांत सिंह राजपूत आत्महत्या की सीबीआई जांच की मांग की थी। अब रूपा गांगुली ने कहा कि- 'रिया चक्रवर्ती ( Rhea Chakraborty take good decision ) का ये अच्छा फैसला है कि वह इस मामले में सीबीआई जांच की मांग कर रही हैं। रिया चक्रवर्ती को एक लेटर सीएम उद्धव ठाकरे ( Reha Chakraborty should also write a letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray ) को भी लिखना चाहिए।' बता दें सुशांत बेशक आज इस दुनिया में नहीं लेकिन वह अपने पीछे कई राज छोड़ गए हैं। हर कोई यही जानना चाहता है कि आखिर सुशांत के ऐसा क्या हुआ कि उन्हें खुदखुशी जैसा बड़ा कदम उठाना पड़ा।

