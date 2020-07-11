Dil bechara Song: Sushant Singh Rajput की आखिरी फिल्म का गाना देख इमोशनल हुए Sonu sood, कहा- वो जन्नत से देख रहा है सब

By: Pratibha Tripathi
| Updated: 11 Jul 2020, 11:58 AM IST
Dil bechara Song: Sushant Singh Rajput की आखिरी फिल्म का गाना देख इमोशनल हुए Sonu sood, कहा- वो जन्नत से देख रहा है सब
Sonu sood Gets Emotional After watching Dil Bechara Title Track Song

  • सुशांत(sushant singh rajput last movie) की आखिरी फिल्म का ट्रेलर हुआ रिलीज
  • सोशल मीडिया पर ज़बरदस्त वायरल हो रहा है।

नई दिल्ली। बॉलीवुड का चमकता सितारा सुशांत (sushant singh rajput death) जो अब हमारे बीच नहीं है, इस स्टार (sushant singh rajput )ने अब दूर गगन में जगमगाते सितारों के साथ अपनी दुनिया बसा ली है। सुशांत सिंह राजपूत (sushant singh rajput suicide) की खुदकुशी के बाद उनके चाहने वालों को गहरा आघात लगा है, सच तो यह है एक्टर के जाने से जितना उनका परिवार दुखी है उतना ही उनके फैंस भी गम के समंदर में डूब गए हैं। अब बस यादें ही शेष हैं, सुशांत (sushant singh rajput last movie) की आखिरी फिल्म 'दिल बेचारा' का सभी को बेसब्री से इंतजार है। बीते दिनों जैसे ही सुशांत (sushant singh rajput last movie trailer release)की फिल्म का ट्रेलर रिलीज हुआ उनके फैंस की फिल्म देखने की उत्सुकता भी बढ़ गई है।

अब ट्रेलर के बाद सुशांत (sushant singh rajput last movie Dil Bechara trailer release) की आने वाली फिल्म 'दिल बेचारा' का पहला गाना भी रिलीज हो गया है। इस गाने के रिलीज होते ही सोशल मीडिया पर ज़बरदस्त वायरल हो रहा है। सुशान्त(Dil Bechara is Sushant Singh Rajput's last film) के फैंस के साथ बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स भी सुशांत के इस गाने की तारीफ कर रहे हैं। एक्टर सोनू सूद (Sonu sood Gets Emotional After ***** Dil Bechara Title Track Song)सुशांत की फ़िल्म 'दिल बेचारा' के गाने को देखकर इमोशनल हुए हैं। उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर इसको लेकर एक पोस्ट भी किया है।

सोनू सूद (Sonu sood Reaction on Dil Bechara Song)ने 'दिल बेचारा' का टाइटल ट्रैक जिसे ए आर रहमान ने कम्पोज किया और गाया भी है। उस गाने (Dil Bechara Title Track Song Released)को सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट कर सोनू ने उन्हें याद करते हुए लिखा है, 'फराह वो जन्नत से ये सब देख रहे हैं...ये उसकी टोपी में एक और पंख हो। तुम्हें अग्रिम बधाई मेरे भाई सुशांत जहां कहीं भी हो तुम...ये दुनिया तुम्हें हमेशा याद करेगी। मेरी बहन मेरे दोस्त फराह मेरे गाँव की साथी।' सोनू ने फिल्म के गाने को रीट्विट करते हुए अपनी बात लिखी।

This song is particularly close to me because it was the first time i was choreographing Sushant.. we were friends for a long time but never worked together.. i had also promised Mukesh chhabra that whn he makes his directorial debut I would do a song for him.. i wanted the song to b done as a 1 shot song because i knew Sushant would b able to do it perfectly.. i remembred Sushant had once come to a reality dance show that I was judging as a celebrity guest and that's the only time the celebrity guest danced better than the contestants on that show.. we rehearsed a whole day n then finished shoot in half a day ! As a reward for nailing it perfectly all Sushant wanted was food frm my house which i duly got for him..i see the song n all i can see is how Alive, how happy he looks in it.. yes this song is very special to me.thank u @castingchhabra for including me on this journey of urs. https://bit.ly/DilBecharaTitleTrack. Watch on my INSTASTORY pls... #missusushantsinghrajput

बता दें कि 'दिल बेचारा' का म्यूजिक एआर रहमान ने कंपोज किया और साथ में इस गाने को गाकर इस फिल्म को जान दी है। गाने की लीरिक्स अमिताभ भट्टाचार्य की है, और फराह खान ने कोरियोग्राफ किया है। बतादें सुशांत सिंह की अंतिम फिल्म 'दिल बेचारा' इसी जुलाई में 24 तारीख को ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्म पर रिलीज होने जा रही है। खास बात यह है कि 'दिल बेचारा' हॉलीवुड फिल्म 'द फॉल्ट इन आवर स्टार' को हिंदी में बनाया गया है।

