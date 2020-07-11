Dil bechara Song: Sushant Singh Rajput की आखिरी फिल्म का गाना देख इमोशनल हुए Sonu sood, कहा- वो जन्नत से देख रहा है सब

View this post on Instagram

Not fair my brother. I run short of words to describe how I feel today. You were an achiever my friend and everyone who knew you was so proud of you💔 wish you had stayed at the crease a little longer. Will miss you always bhai.... Always. Today we lost a friend, a colleague & this loss is irreparable. I request my friends from the media not to sensationalise this, I request everyone not to share his last images. A boy who came to this city with dreams in his eyes and achieved so much, has left us forever. Let him rest in peace. 🙏