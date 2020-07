सुशांत सिंह राजपूत को यह सिंगर देंगे म्यूजिकल ट्रिब्यूट

View this post on Instagram

Music has the power to make us relive every single memory. In loving memory of my Manny. Come and catch us live on 22nd July, 2020 at @disneyplushotstarvip and @sonymusicindia and be a part of a magical musical retreat with the best of the best in music. Thank you @arrahman Sir for thinking of this, and doing this. 🤍 This is our small and humble tribute, to the best there will ever be - our beloved Sushant Singh Rajput. 🙏 #SushantSinghRajput @castingchhabra @arrahman @amitabhbhattacharyaofficial @mohitchauhanofficial @shreyaghoshal @arijitsingh @sashasublime @jonitamusic @hridaygattani @sunidhichauhan5 @foxstarhindi #DilBechara