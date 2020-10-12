मालदीव में छुट्टी बिता रही हैं Taapsee Pannu, बिकिनी पहनकर शेयर की हॉट तस्वीर

By: Sunita Adhikari
| Published: 12 Oct 2020, 10:35 AM IST
मालदीव में छुट्टी बिता रही हैं Taapsee Pannu, बिकिनी पहनकर शेयर की हॉट तस्वीर
Taapsee Pannu Maldives Vacation

  • वेकेशन एंजॉय कर रही हैं तापसी
  • मालदीव से शेयर की बिकिनी में तस्वीर

नई दिल्ली: बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस तापसी पन्नू सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव रहती हैं। कुछ दिनों पहले वह ट्विटर के जरिए लोगों को खूब जवाब दे रही थीं। तो इन दिनों मालदीव में वह वेकेशन का मजा ले रही हैं। तापसी ने मालदीव से अपनी कई तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट की हैं, जोकि जमकर वायरल हो रही हैं।

तापसी ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट से अपने बिकिनी तस्वीरें भी शेयर की हैं। एक फोटो में तापसी बिकिनी पहने घंटी बजा रही हैं। इस तस्वीर को शेयर करते हुए उन्होंने कैप्शन में लिखा, काश मैं इसे नए साल में बजते हुए कैप्शन दे पाती लेकिन यह देखते हुए कि 2020 कैसे निकला मैं ऐसा नहीं कहूंगी। बुरे समय की घंटी बज रही है! उनकी यह तस्वीर सोशल मीडिया पर काफी वायरल हो रही है। तापसी की इस तस्वीर को अब तक 6 लाख से ज्यादा लोग पसंद कर चुके हैं। साथ ही अपना रिएक्शन दे रहे हैं।

Disha Patani ने खत्म की फिल्म 'राधे' की शूटिंग, सलमान खान के साथ आएंगी नजर

इसके साथ ही तापसी ने एक और फोटो पोस्ट की है। जिसमें वह मालदीव के पूल में स्विमिंग पूल में खड़ी नजर आ रही है और पास ही रखी खाने की ट्रे से अपना डाइट फूड खा रही हैं। तापसी कैप्शन में लिखती हैं, ‘वेकेशन एन्जॉय करने के साथ ही अपनी न्यूट्रीशनिस्ट का बनाया डाइट प्लान भी फॉलो कर रही हूं।’

Neha Kakkar और रोहनप्रीत सिंह की शादी की रस्म हुई शुरू! कुछ इस अंदाज में नजर आईं सिंगर

इसके अलावा तापसी ने मालदीव से अपनी कई तस्वीरें साझा की है। एक फोटो में वह अपनी बहन के साथ नजर आ रही हैं। उनकी इस तस्वीर को भी फैंस काफी पसंद कर रहे हैं।

वर्क फ्रंट की बात करें तापसी पन्नू को आखिरी बार फिल्म थप्पड़ में देखा गया था। इस फिल्म में उनके दमदार अभिनय की जमकर तारीफ हुई थी। महिला सशक्तिकरण पर बनी इस फिल्म को अभिनव सिन्हा ने डायरेक्ट किया था। वहीं, तापसी क्रिकेटर मिताली राज की बायोपिक 'शाबाश मिट्ठू', 'रश्मि रॉकेट' और 'हसीना दिलरुबा' जैसी फिल्मों में नजर आएंगी।

related story

Richa Chadda की शिकायत पर महिला आयोग ने नहीं दिया कोई जवाब, तापसी पन्नू ने एक्ट्रेस को दी बढ़िया सलाह
Richa Chadda की शिकायत पर महिला आयोग ने नहीं दिया कोई जवाब, तापसी पन्नू ने एक्ट्रेस को दी बढ़िया सलाह
शूटिंग खत्म करने के बाद Taapsee Pannu इंजॉए कर रही हैं वेकेशन, मालदीव से शेयर की तस्वीरें
शूटिंग खत्म करने के बाद Taapsee Pannu इंजॉए कर रही हैं वेकेशन, मालदीव से शेयर की तस्वीरें
रिया को राहत: सुशांत केस में ड्रग कनेक्शन के चलते गिरफ्तार Rhea Chakraborty जेल से रिहा, पहुंची घर
रिया को राहत: सुशांत केस में ड्रग कनेक्शन के चलते गिरफ्तार Rhea Chakraborty जेल से रिहा, पहुंची घर
Taapsee Pannu ने किया अनुराग कश्यप का समर्थन, सोना मोहपात्रा ने ऐसे लगाई लताड़
Taapsee Pannu ने किया अनुराग कश्यप का समर्थन, सोना मोहपात्रा ने ऐसे लगाई लताड़
Taapsee Pannu ने दी चुनौती, अनुराग कश्यप यदि दोषी पाए गए तो तोड़ दूंगी सारे संबंध, एक्ट्रेस ने किया समर्थन
Taapsee Pannu ने दी चुनौती, अनुराग कश्यप यदि दोषी पाए गए तो तोड़ दूंगी सारे संबंध, एक्ट्रेस ने किया समर्थन
Anurag Kashyap के सपोर्ट में उतरीं ये बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेसेस, पायल को मिला इनका साथ
Anurag Kashyap के सपोर्ट में उतरीं ये बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेसेस, पायल को मिला इनका साथ
Taapsee Pannu Taapsee Pannu latest news Taapsee Pannu photos Maldives vacation