मालदीव में छुट्टी बिता रही हैं Taapsee Pannu, बिकिनी पहनकर शेयर की हॉट तस्वीर

नई दिल्ली: बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस तापसी पन्नू सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव रहती हैं। कुछ दिनों पहले वह ट्विटर के जरिए लोगों को खूब जवाब दे रही थीं। तो इन दिनों मालदीव में वह वेकेशन का मजा ले रही हैं। तापसी ने मालदीव से अपनी कई तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट की हैं, जोकि जमकर वायरल हो रही हैं।
तापसी ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट से अपने बिकिनी तस्वीरें भी शेयर की हैं। एक फोटो में तापसी बिकिनी पहने घंटी बजा रही हैं। इस तस्वीर को शेयर करते हुए उन्होंने कैप्शन में लिखा, काश मैं इसे नए साल में बजते हुए कैप्शन दे पाती लेकिन यह देखते हुए कि 2020 कैसे निकला मैं ऐसा नहीं कहूंगी। बुरे समय की घंटी बज रही है! उनकी यह तस्वीर सोशल मीडिया पर काफी वायरल हो रही है। तापसी की इस तस्वीर को अब तक 6 लाख से ज्यादा लोग पसंद कर चुके हैं। साथ ही अपना रिएक्शन दे रहे हैं।
Disha Patani ने खत्म की फिल्म 'राधे' की शूटिंग, सलमान खान के साथ आएंगी नजर
View this post on Instagram
While I take a break, my super-efficient @munmun.ganeriwal continues to hold the fort for me. As she shifts me into a shredding diet for #RashmiRocket . She gets me to indulge in this yummy, holiday breakfast of eggs, avocados, and mushrooms rich in proteins and good fats. As they say, the right people in your life can get things ‘floating’ for you and in my case, it’s done quite literally! #Holiday #Maldives #OnADietPlan #TajExotica #FloatingBreakfast #TapcTravels
इसके साथ ही तापसी ने एक और फोटो पोस्ट की है। जिसमें वह मालदीव के पूल में स्विमिंग पूल में खड़ी नजर आ रही है और पास ही रखी खाने की ट्रे से अपना डाइट फूड खा रही हैं। तापसी कैप्शन में लिखती हैं, ‘वेकेशन एन्जॉय करने के साथ ही अपनी न्यूट्रीशनिस्ट का बनाया डाइट प्लान भी फॉलो कर रही हूं।’
Neha Kakkar और रोहनप्रीत सिंह की शादी की रस्म हुई शुरू! कुछ इस अंदाज में नजर आईं सिंगर
इसके अलावा तापसी ने मालदीव से अपनी कई तस्वीरें साझा की है। एक फोटो में वह अपनी बहन के साथ नजर आ रही हैं। उनकी इस तस्वीर को भी फैंस काफी पसंद कर रहे हैं।
वर्क फ्रंट की बात करें तापसी पन्नू को आखिरी बार फिल्म थप्पड़ में देखा गया था। इस फिल्म में उनके दमदार अभिनय की जमकर तारीफ हुई थी। महिला सशक्तिकरण पर बनी इस फिल्म को अभिनव सिन्हा ने डायरेक्ट किया था। वहीं, तापसी क्रिकेटर मिताली राज की बायोपिक 'शाबाश मिट्ठू', 'रश्मि रॉकेट' और 'हसीना दिलरुबा' जैसी फिल्मों में नजर आएंगी।
View this post on Instagram
This is like a BTS from a shoot I did for Gaurang. I remember how I was concerned that my short hair won’t suit the sarees he makes Coz they r so traditional but he was so nonchalant about it n said we will use your original hair length, colour , texture, everything natural, everything YOU. That really made me think sometimes you just have to embrace how you look only then the world will embrace it. Shying away from how you look is never going to help you grow in life. The day I accepted my flaws was the day I came into my true self n my flaws helped me get a unique identity #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost