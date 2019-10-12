तारा सुतारिया के ब्राइडल फोटोशूट ने सोशल मीडिया का बढ़ाया तापमान, शादी के जोड़े में लग रहीं है बेहद खूबसूरत

तारा सुतारिया ने कराया ब्राइडल फोटोशूट
नई दिल्ली। स्टूडेंट ऑफ द ईयर 2 से अपनी एक्टिंग और खूबसूरती से लोगों का दिल जीतने वाली तारा सुतारिया आजकल अपने फोटोशूट को लेकर चर्चा में बनी हुईं है। तारा ने हाल ही में एक ब्राइडल फोटोशूट करवाया था। इस फोटोशूट की तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर खूब वारयरल होने लगी थी।
पहले लुक में अभिनेत्री ने ज़ारा उमरीगर द्वारा बनाए गए लहेंगे को पहना है लंहगे के ऊपर जो खूबसूरती ज्वैलरी तारा ने पहनी हुई है वो खुराना ज्वैलरी की हैं। इस आउफिट में तारा काफी सुंदर दिख रही हैं।
@tarasutaria for @feminaweddingtimes Styled by @lynnsight Photographed by @shotbynuno Hair and make-up by @danielcbauer
दूसरे लुक में तारा ने शांतनु और निखिल का लाल ऑफ-शोल्डर ब्राइडल गाउन पहना है। इस लंहगे का रंग रेड कार्लर का है और ये वेस्टन स्टाइल में बनाया गया है।
@tarasutaria for @feminaweddingtimes styled by @lynnsight Photographed by @shotbynuno Hair and makeup by @danielcbauer
तारा इन ब्राइडल लुक्स,में बेहद गॉर्जियस लग रही हैं इससे अंदाजा लगया जा सकता है कि जब तारा रियल लाइफ में शादी करेंगी तो कितनी खूबसूरत लगने वाली है।
@tarasutaria for @feminaweddingtimes Styled by @lynnsight Photographed by @shotbynuno Hair and make-up by @danielcbauer