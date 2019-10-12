तारा सुतारिया के ब्राइडल फोटोशूट ने सोशल मीडिया का बढ़ाया तापमान, शादी के जोड़े में लग रहीं है बेहद खूबसूरत

View this post on Instagram

@tarasutaria for @feminaweddingtimes Styled by @lynnsight Photographed by @shotbynuno Hair and make-up by @danielcbauer Creative art and direction by @gopalikavirmani . . #tarasutaria #feminaweddingtimes #covergirl #covershoot #fashioneditorial #studentoftheyear #soty #bollywood #fashion #fashionphotography #fashionshoot #fashioneditorial #igersfashion #instafashion #instastyle #styledbyeme #stylediary #igfashion #zaraumrigar #festivalfashion #bridalinspiration #weddinginspo #jewelsofinstagram #october