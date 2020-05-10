ऋषि कपूर के निधन के बाद वायरल हुआ रणबीर कपूर की शादी की भविष्यवाणी का वीडियो

View this post on Instagram

Well...let's now look to see how the Universe conspired to bring our fav couple together.Here's Munisha Khatwani,renowned tarot card reader,who has earlier predicted Virat for Anushka,Ranveer for DP & even Nick for PC. This is in late 2010.Ranbir was already broken up with DP & very much seeing Kat.However his tarot spread seemed to say, 'Nope.😐You not met your soulmate yet bruh.Even if you have met her, you have seen her briefly/you don't know her well'. Well now, Ranbir had met Alia when she was 11 & he was 21, they were to debut together with a SLB film which never took off,😒so no wonder. A very emotional❤(our Alia), loving(our Alia again),person who will have her own career(👍well...yeah, the girl is well on her way). Its not known whether she will be from bollywood--Well, yes. Technically, Alia was not part of the industry in 2010.She made her debut later. She will understand the demands of his line of work (and never give him a hard time about promoting a movie with a co actor, who might just be his ex.Cause THAT has happened with RK😞before) There is going to be a lot of friendship in the relationship(Alia once called Ranbir her brilliant friend.)RK cannot be in love unless he is fast friends with his lover.Pyar dosti hai. That's just the way he is.Him&Alia now do everything together,passions matching from football⚽through🎬films doing bakbak all the😁while . His tarot seems to say once he is in love,once his ❤ recognises that 1 person,he would not play around.When you fall in love commitment comes easy💍RK ever since he met Alia has been far more open about showing affection or talking about her,not caring whether he is in public or with family/buddies,even though its his nature to be slightly reticent. After whatever negatives he has seen,this person brings positivity in his life&helps him to be victorious as well.Well yeah, purely from a professional standpoint & I know his movies work because of direction, his acting & the story, crew etc. ofc...,his most major success so far, Sanju came after he started dating Alia.She was also part of ADHM,his sole hit in 3 years at his worst phase.🌷Kinda lucky charm-ish. Some lives are linked by destiny❤.....