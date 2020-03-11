शिल्पा शेट्टी की बेटी की पहली झलक आई सामने, सरोगेसी से बनी हैं दूसरी बार मां

Sunita Adhikari
| Updated: 11 Mar 2020, 11:10:25 AM (IST)
नई दिल्ली: बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस शिल्पा शेट्टी (Shilpa Shetty) हाल ही में दूसरी बार मां बनी हैं। सरोगेसी (Surrogacy) की मदद से शिल्पा की बेटी हुई है, जिसका नाम समीशा रखा गया है। जब से एक्ट्रेस की दूसरी बार मां बनने की खबर सामने आई है तभी से फैंस समीशा की एक झलक देखना चाहते थे। ऐसे में एक तस्वीर सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर वायरल हो रही है।

इस तस्वीर में शिल्पा शेट्टी बेटी समीशा के साथ नजर आ रही हैं वहीं उनके पति राज कुंद्रा और बेटा वियान भी उनके साथ में हैं। शिल्पा ने समीशा को गोद में ले रखा था। शिल्पा को पूरी फैमिली के साथ मुंबई (Mumbai) एयरपोर्ट पर स्पॉट किया गया। इस दौरान एक्ट्रेस ने कैमरे के सामने पोज़ दिए।

तस्वीर में आप देख सकते हैं कि शिल्पा ने पिंक-व्हाइट कलर की ड्रेस पहनी हुई है, जिसमें वह काफी खूबसूरत लग रही हैं। आपको बता दें कि शिल्पा की बेटी समीशा का जन्म 15 फरवरी 2020 को हुआ था। जिसके बाद एक्ट्रेस ने इंस्टाग्राम पर इसकी जानकारी दी। शिल्पा ने अपनी पोस्ट में लिखा था- 'ओम गणेशाय नम:, हमारी प्राथर्नाओं का जवाब मिल गया है। ये बताते हुए मुझे बहुत खुशी हो रही है कि नन्ही परी ने हमारे घर में कदम रखा है। शिल्पा ने बेटी का नाम भी बताया- समीशा शेट्टी कुंद्रा।

||Om Shri Ganeshaya Namah|| Our prayers have been answered with a miracle... With gratitude in our hearts, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel, 🧿𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐚 𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐲 𝐊𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐚🧿 Born: February 15, 2020 Junior SSK in the house😇 ‘Sa’ in Sanskrit is “to have”, and ‘Misha’ in Russian stands for “someone like God”. You personify this name - our Goddess Laxmi, and complete our family. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ~ Please bestow our angel with all your love and blessings🙏🏻❤ ~ Ecstatic parents: Raj and Shilpa Shetty Kundra Overjoyed brother: Viaan-Raj Kundra . . . . . . . . . #SamishaShettyKundra 🧿 #gratitude #blessed #MahaShivratri #daughter #family #love

समीशा के जन्म के बाद शिल्पा को कई ट्रोलर्स का भी सामना करना पड़ा था। जिसके बाद एक्ट्रेस ने एक इंटरव्यू में कहा था कि 'हम लोग पिछले पांच साल से दूसरे बच्चे के लिए कोशिश कर रहे थे।' वहीं बात करें फिल्मों की तो शिल्पा 'निकम्मा' और 'हंगामा 2' की शूटिंग पूरी कर चुकी हैं।

