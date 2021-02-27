The Girl On The Train में परिणीति चोपड़ा की अदाकारी के कायल हुए फैंस, ट्विटर पर जमकर कर रहे हैं तारीफ

By: Neha Gupta
| Published: 27 Feb 2021, 04:22 PM IST
Parineeti Chopra

  • द गर्ल ऑन द ट्रेन में परिणीति चोपड़ा की हुई जमकर तारीफ
  • फिल्म से ज्यादा लोगों ने परिणीति की अदाकारी को सराहा
  • ट्विटर पर ट्रेंड कर रही हैं परिणीति चोपड़ा

नई दिल्ली | बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस परिणीति चोपड़ा (Parineeti Chopra) बहुत लंबे वक्त बाद बड़े पर्दे पर लीड रोल में नजर आई हैं। हाल ही में रिलीज हुई थ्रिलर फिल्म द गर्ल ऑन द ट्रेन (The Girl On The Train) एक मर्डर मिस्ट्री है। फिल्म भले ही दर्शकों पर कुछ खास छाप नहीं छोड़ पाई हो लेकिन परिणीति ने अपनी अदाकारी से लोगों का दिल जीत लिया है। फिल्म द गर्ल ऑन द ट्रेन को नेटफ्लिक्स (Netflix) पर रिलीज किया गया है। अभी फिल्म को रिलीज हुए ज्यादा वक्त नहीं हुआ है इसलिए ये तो नहीं कहा जा सकता कि लोग इसे पसंद नहीं कर रहे हैं। हालांकि ट्विटर पर परिणीति की जमकर तारीफ देखने को मिल रही है।

कई लोगों को लंबे समय बाद थ्रिलर फिल्म देखकर अच्छा लग रहा है। एक यूजर ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा- 24 घंटे बीत जाने के बाद भी द गर्ल ऑन द ट्रेन और परिणीति चोपड़ा ट्रेंड कर रहा है।

No data to display.

एक यूजर ने लिखा- तुम बहुत बढ़िया एक्ट्रेस हो। तुम फिल्म की हीरो भी हो और हिरोइन भी।

दूसरे यूजर ने लिखा- ओ माई गॉड। मुझे लगा कि मुझे पता है कि किलर कौन है लेकिन बाद में पूरी कहानी पलट गई। बहुत अच्छा सरप्राइज। परिणीति फिल्म की आत्मा है। बहुत बढ़िया काम।

लोग परिणीति की अदाकारी की लगातार तारीफ कर रहे हैं। उनकी अब तक की सबसे बढ़िया फिल्म द गर्ल ऑन द ट्रेन को करार दे रहे हैं।

