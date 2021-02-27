The Girl On The Train में परिणीति चोपड़ा की अदाकारी के कायल हुए फैंस, ट्विटर पर जमकर कर रहे हैं तारीफ

नई दिल्ली | बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस परिणीति चोपड़ा (Parineeti Chopra) बहुत लंबे वक्त बाद बड़े पर्दे पर लीड रोल में नजर आई हैं। हाल ही में रिलीज हुई थ्रिलर फिल्म द गर्ल ऑन द ट्रेन (The Girl On The Train) एक मर्डर मिस्ट्री है। फिल्म भले ही दर्शकों पर कुछ खास छाप नहीं छोड़ पाई हो लेकिन परिणीति ने अपनी अदाकारी से लोगों का दिल जीत लिया है। फिल्म द गर्ल ऑन द ट्रेन को नेटफ्लिक्स (Netflix) पर रिलीज किया गया है। अभी फिल्म को रिलीज हुए ज्यादा वक्त नहीं हुआ है इसलिए ये तो नहीं कहा जा सकता कि लोग इसे पसंद नहीं कर रहे हैं। हालांकि ट्विटर पर परिणीति की जमकर तारीफ देखने को मिल रही है।
कई लोगों को लंबे समय बाद थ्रिलर फिल्म देखकर अच्छा लग रहा है। एक यूजर ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा- 24 घंटे बीत जाने के बाद भी द गर्ल ऑन द ट्रेन और परिणीति चोपड़ा ट्रेंड कर रहा है।
एक यूजर ने लिखा- तुम बहुत बढ़िया एक्ट्रेस हो। तुम फिल्म की हीरो भी हो और हिरोइन भी।
@ParineetiChopra you are a tremendously great actress who has been the Hero as well Heroine of the film leading it alone till till the end .The icing on the cake is your getting into the skin of character #TheGirlOnTheTrain We Lawyers are Diligent always . pic.twitter.com/NWr6UaGCr6— Kasturi (@Kasturi24896383) February 27, 2021
दूसरे यूजर ने लिखा- ओ माई गॉड। मुझे लगा कि मुझे पता है कि किलर कौन है लेकिन बाद में पूरी कहानी पलट गई। बहुत अच्छा सरप्राइज। परिणीति फिल्म की आत्मा है। बहुत बढ़िया काम।
Oh my god I just loved The girl on the train!!! As I have read the book all the while I was sitting there knowing who is the killer but damn they proved me wrong they changed the whole story. It was a pleasant surprise. And @ParineetiChopra is the soul of the movie.Amazing work❤️— Bhavya💕 (@quirky_MD) February 27, 2021
लोग परिणीति की अदाकारी की लगातार तारीफ कर रहे हैं। उनकी अब तक की सबसे बढ़िया फिल्म द गर्ल ऑन द ट्रेन को करार दे रहे हैं।
लिए @ribhudasgupta ने बनाया है. रिभु की फिल्म में एमिली ब्लंट वाली भूमिका @ParineetiChopra ने की है. इसमे कोई शक नहीं कि यह फिल्म परिणीति की अब तक की श्रेष्ठ भूमिका वाली फिल्म है तथा उन्होंने अभिनय भी काफी दमदार किया है. अन्यथा, रिभु ने विदेश मालंडकर के साथ जैसी सुस्त पटकथा लिखी— rajendra kandpal (@rajendrakandpal) February 27, 2021
Just watched The girl on the train! What an amazing performance @ParineetiChopra! Totally loved it. ❤️— saumya pathak (@saumyap35686859) February 27, 2021
#TheGirlOnTheTrain is engaging!! @ParineetiChopra you nailed it !! 👌— मयुर (@TheOriggiNal_ME) February 27, 2021
@ParineetiChopra you are not the girl you used to be and you are definitely better from the actress you used to be, this was your best ..too good you are in #TheGirlOnTheTrain , the movie is amazing and so are you..keep going 😀— Umesh Bhasin (@beingumesh) February 27, 2021