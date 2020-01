'वर्ल्ड इकनोमिक फोरम' में बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्रियों का कब्जा, दीपिका पादुकोण और प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने किया नाम रोशन

View this post on Instagram

Dr. Ngozi on behalf of Gavi has vaccinated 86% of the world’s children and has saved over 13 million lives since 2000. She is truly doing God’s work. Dr. Ngozi is an economist, international development expert and the Chair of @gavialliance - an incredible organization that has helped immunize more than 760 million children and saved 13 million lives. The proof is in the numbers, and it's evident that with organizations like Gavi and its amazing partners like @unicef and @who, we can eradicate extreme poverty. 🌎 🤝 #Davos2020