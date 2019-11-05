विराट और अनुष्का के वेकेशन की ये तस्वीर हो रही है खूब वायरल, आप भी देखिए क्या खास है इसमें
Sunita Adhikari
| Updated: 05 Nov 2019, 01:05:24 PM (IST)
  • Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: विराट अनुष्का के साथ भूटान के वेकेशन पर गए हुए हैं

नई दिल्ली: क्रिकेट के बादशाह और भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के कैप्टन विराट कोहली 5 नवबंर को अपना जन्मदिन मनाते हैं। इस साल विराट कोहली 31 साल के हो गए हैं। विराट इस समय भूटान वेकेशन पर अपनी वाइफ अनुष्का शर्मा के साथ गए हुए हैं। जहां वो और अनुष्का साथ में क्वालिटी टाइम स्पेंड कर रहे हैं। न सिर्फ कोहली के दोस्तों ने बल्कि आम जनता ने भी विराट को बर्थडे की बधाईयां दी हैं। अब खुद विराट कोहली ने एक पोस्ट के जरिए भूटान की वादियों की तस्वीर पोस्ट की है, साथ ही सभी को जन्मदिन की बधाई के लिए शुक्रिया कहा। आप भी देखिए वो तस्वीर-

कोहली ने अनुष्का के साथ तस्वीर पर कैप्शन लिखा है- 'अपने सोलमेट के साथ ऐसे दिव्य स्थानों का दर्शन करना किसी ब्लैसिंग से कम नहीं है। साथ ही मैं आप सभी का तहे दिल से बर्थडे विश के लिए धन्यवाद करता हूं।' इस तस्वीर में आप देख सकते हैं कि भूटान की वादियों में विराट और अनुष्का ब्रेकफास्ट कर रहे हैं।

Today , during our 8.5 km uphill trek we stopped by a small village on a mountain to pet and feed a baby calf who was born just 4 months ago . While we did that the owner of the house asked us if we were tired and wanted to have a cup of tea ? So we went in to the home of this beautiful and warm family who had absolutely no idea who we were and yet they treated us with such warmth and love . We spent some time with them chatting and drinking tea and the whole time they just know us as two tired trekkers ! Whoever knows virat and me very closely, know that both of us live for such moments of genuine , simple & pure human connection . It fills us with such joy and peace knowing that they just wanted to be kind to two random foreigners ( plus our guide ) without seeking anything in return. If this is not the true meaning of life then i dont know what is . A memory we will cherish forever 🙏💜✨

इसके अलावा दोनों की भूटान की तस्वीरें वायरल हो रही हैं। विराट और अनुष्का साथ में भूटान में क्वालिटी टाइम स्पेंड कर रहे हैं। बता दें कि विराट और अनुष्का को जब भी टाइम मिलता हैं दोनों साथ में टाइम स्पेंड करने के लिए वेकेशन पर चले जाते हैं।

